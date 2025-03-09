Replacement ID Card Process

For replacement cards, please email [email protected]. You must include your current contact information, ID number, current front-facing passport-like picture, and be up-to-date on your membership fees. $10 Fee: Lost/misplaced card Dislike photo Defective/ fading ID Outdated/changes in appearance Other (please specify reason) All correspondence for ID cards goes to PO Box 628, Conway, SC, 29528 Attn: Files Committee and the card will be made at the next files committee meeting.