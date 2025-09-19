Republican Party of Burleson County

Hosted by

Republican Party of Burleson County

About this event

Republican Fall Festival

103 TX-21

Caldwell, TX 77836, USA

Single Admission
$30

Grants individual entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Couple Admission
$50

Grants Couples entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Gold Republican Table
$1,000

Premium 8 seat entry at reserve table by the stage. Sponsor name recognition.

Silver Republican Table
$600

Exclusive 8 seat entry at reserve table at a premium location. Sponsor name recognition.

Bronze Republican Sponsor
$400

6 seat entry and sponsor name recognition

Student Ticket
$20

If you are 18 and under, you quality for a student ticket.

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