Request a Comfort Kit

Pay what you can: contributions of any amount help us cover the cost of supplies and shipping (approximately $22). Gifts of $10 or more allow us to prioritize your request and move it to the top of our fulfillment list.

Each Comfort Kit includes:

· Journal and Through the Heart pen

· Forget Me Not seed packet

· Fuzzy socks

· Worrystone

· Angel keychain or bookmark

· Lip balm

· Shower steamer

· Hand or body cream

· Candy, tea, and tissues

Information about Through the Heart and a handwritten note from our co-founder are also included. Please be aware that colors and designs of individual items may vary.