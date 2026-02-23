Through the Heart

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Through the Heart

About this event

Request a Comfort Kit

Pregnancy Loss Comfort Kit
Pay what you can

Pay what you can: contributions of any amount help us cover the cost of supplies and shipping (approximately $22). Gifts of $10 or more allow us to prioritize your request and move it to the top of our fulfillment list.

Each Comfort Kit includes:

·       Journal and Through the Heart pen

·       Forget Me Not seed packet

·       Fuzzy socks

·       Worrystone

·       Angel keychain or bookmark

·       Lip balm

·       Shower steamer

·       Hand or body cream

·       Candy, tea, and tissues

Information about Through the Heart and a handwritten note from our co-founder are also included. Please be aware that colors and designs of individual items may vary.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!