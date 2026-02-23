Request a Comfort Kit

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About this event
Pay what you can: contributions of any amount help us cover the cost of supplies and shipping (approximately $22). Gifts of $10 or more allow us to prioritize your request and move it to the top of our fulfillment list.
Each Comfort Kit includes:
· Journal and Through the Heart pen
· Forget Me Not seed packet
· Fuzzy socks
· Worrystone
· Angel keychain or bookmark
· Lip balm
· Shower steamer
· Hand or body cream
· Candy, tea, and tissues
Information about Through the Heart and a handwritten note from our co-founder are also included. Please be aware that colors and designs of individual items may vary.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!