Request Demonstrations or Programming from the World Scouting Museum

About this event
Using rope for all attendees, we show some important knots to be used in everyday life, camping, boating, and fishing. This demonstration is low-cost in terms of materials, requiring only rope/string. We request that you provide the materials (until we receive donated reusable materials) and donate to the World Scouting Museum for the time and travel to your event. If your event is located more than 10 miles from the World Scouting Museum, money for trip expenses will be required (max of $40.00 requested).
Using items from the Dollar Tree and the grocery store, we demonstrate how to make delicious campfire meals using different pieces of camping cooking equipment. Recipes include Silver Turtles (Hamburger, Potatoes, Carrots, and Onions in Aluminum Foil), Cobblers (in Dutch Oven), Campfire Pies (Pie Iron), Hotdogs/Marshmallows (locally sourced sticks), Campfire Nachos (Box Oven), and Outdoor Pizza. This demonstration will teach how to make and use Foil Dinners, Box Ovens, Pie Irons, Sticks, Dutch Ovens, and general outdoor cooking safety. We request that you provide the materials (food to be cooked and materials to distribute cooked food) and donate to the World Scouting Museum for the time and travel to your event. If your event is located more than 10 miles from the World Scouting Museum, money for trip expenses will be required (max of $40.00 requested). You can choose which recipes you would like to offer below. We will combine the recipes on a special Museum webpage for the event, with directions on how to make any cooking utensils as needed, as a resource for attendees. (We are working to obtain all the items needed for this cooking, like: Dutch Oven, Pie Irons. Please provide locally sourced Firewood for the demonstration.)
Geocaching is a fun hobby that groups many outdoor skills, map reading, GPS use/understanding, and using a compass. We are happy to offer Geocaching Workshops combining these skills for your events! We also offer Geocaching as a Merit Badge we offer! We will teach attendees how to begin Geocaching and hide and find a cache at the EVENT! Attendees will also be shown and explained various types of maps, such as physical maps, topographic maps, road maps, historical maps, and geologic maps. We request that you donate to the World Scouting Museum for the time and travel to your event. If your event is located more than 10 miles from the World Scouting Museum, money for trip expenses will be required (max of $40.00 requested).
Attendees will learn how to find and build a fire with tools in nature and fire-starting tools. We will cover various methods to start fires, along with different tent types or shelters that can be built. Each demo must be customized for the event it is held at. (We are working to obtain all the items for this demonstration. Until then the must be provided or sourced.) We request that you donate to the World Scouting Museum for the time and travel to your event. If your event is located more than 10 miles from the World Scouting Museum, money for trip expenses will be required (max of $40.00 requested).
Our Museum Curator, Alex Bennett, is happy to provide Lectures on Scouting History to Packs, Troops, Crews. Ships, Groups, Classes, or conferences as requested. Topics include: World Scout Jamborees, National Scout Jamborees, World’s Fairs, R.Baden-Powell, Ernest T. Seton, James West, other Scouting Figures, Brownsea Islands, Cub Scouts founding Girl Scouts, Camp Fire, Woodcraft, and many other topics. We request that you donate to the World Scouting Museum for the time and travel to your event. If your event is located more than 10 miles from the World Scouting Museum, money for trip expenses will be required (max of $40.00 requested).
Our Museum Curator is a registered Leave No Trace Trainer/Educator. We will work with attendees to explain the Seven Principles of Leave No Trace. Leave No Trace is intended for 5th Grade Students and above and required in 3 of the 55 WV Counties! All attendees will leave with Youth Outdoor Steward and will be given completed LNT Certificates. Please register the total number of attendees so we can provide enough LNT certificates. We request that you provide the material costs and donate to the World Scouting Museum for the time and travel to your event. If your event is located more than 10 miles from the World Scouting Museum, money for trip expenses will be required (max of $40.00 requested).
Our Museum Curator, Alex Bennett, is a 2025 West Virginia History Hero, serves as the Vice President of the West Virginia Association of Museums (2025-), and is a locally educated Historian. He is happy to give lectures on West Virginia history topics, including coal mining, union organization/busting, salt industries, cooperage industries, moonshine production, WV Cryptids, WV Tourism, WV Statehood, WV State Capitol locations, and WV Civil War. Depending on the topic and request we ask that you give our Historian at least 1 week to prepare the Lecture for your event. We request that you donate to the World Scouting Museum for the time and travel to your event. If your event is located more than 10 miles from the World Scouting Museum, money for trip expenses will be required (max of $40.00 requested).
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