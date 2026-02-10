Request Demonstrations or Programming from the World Scouting Museum

Using items from the Dollar Tree and the grocery store, we demonstrate how to make delicious campfire meals using different pieces of camping cooking equipment. Recipes include Silver Turtles (Hamburger, Potatoes, Carrots, and Onions in Aluminum Foil), Cobblers (in Dutch Oven), Campfire Pies (Pie Iron), Hotdogs/Marshmallows (locally sourced sticks), Campfire Nachos (Box Oven), and Outdoor Pizza. This demonstration will teach how to make and use Foil Dinners, Box Ovens, Pie Irons, Sticks, Dutch Ovens, and general outdoor cooking safety. We request that you provide the materials (food to be cooked and materials to distribute cooked food) and donate to the World Scouting Museum for the time and travel to your event. If your event is located more than 10 miles from the World Scouting Museum, money for trip expenses will be required (max of $40.00 requested). You can choose which recipes you would like to offer below. We will combine the recipes on a special Museum webpage for the event, with directions on how to make any cooking utensils as needed, as a resource for attendees. (We are working to obtain all the items needed for this cooking, like: Dutch Oven, Pie Irons. Please provide locally sourced Firewood for the demonstration.)