Request the World Scouting Museum to Table at your Event

The World Scouting Museum will setup a Pop-Up Museum Exhibit at your event using 1 or 2 tables with small portable patch displays.





We will also offer Scouting Histoiy Lecture or Merit Badge Counseling for your event!





Displays are very small and can be tailored for specific events like OA, Cub Scouting, American/Scouting History, National/World Jamborees, or Regional.