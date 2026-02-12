Request the World Scouting Museum to Table at your Event

About this event
Have the Staff of the World Scouting Museum attend your event and setup a table with information about the Museum and it's offerings to Scouts, Historians, and Guests.
The World Scouting Museum will setup a Pop-Up Museum Exhibit at your event using 1 or 2 tables with small portable patch displays.
We will also offer Scouting Histoiy Lecture or Merit Badge Counseling for your event!
Displays are very small and can be tailored for specific events like OA, Cub Scouting, American/Scouting History, National/World Jamborees, or Regional.
The World Scouting Museum Merit Badge Counsleor will attend your event and setup a table. They will take appointments from Scouting America registered youth and complete Merit Badge requirements at your event.
We can only offer 1 Merit Badge Counselor and request that you pay for travel costs to the event and donate to the World Scouting Museum.
