Requiem & Resilience: An Auction for Belonging

Donated By: Esteban Machado Díaz, in partnership with Roselle Gallery Description: This deeply evocative piece by Cuban artist Esteban Machado Díaz reflects on the emotional and cultural weight of migration. Titled “Réquiem por los ausentes” (Requiem for the Absent), the painting speaks to the silent spaces left by those who’ve been displaced—whether by choice, force, or circumstance. Rendered in expressive brushwork and layered symbolism, this original painting is a profound visual tribute to resilience, memory, and belonging. ✨ All proceeds support Sunday Friends' programs for San José families working to break the cycle of poverty.

