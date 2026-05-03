About this event
Join Rescue Rebels by Cash 4 Canines for Rescue Ball 2026: Celebrating a Decade of Second Chances, an unforgettable evening honoring ten years of saving unwanted, abused, neglected, and forgotten working-breed dogs across South and Central Florida.
Set inside the beautiful Nyami Nyami River Lodge at Brevard Zoo, guests will enjoy a Zoo Chic evening featuring a Savanna Sunset Social Hour, premium hosted bar, curated dinner, grand silent auction, live acoustic music by Jay Allen, and a meaningful “10 for 10” paddle raise supporting the next decade of lifesaving rescue work.
Together, we will celebrate the dogs who overcame their yesterday — and help even more deserving dogs rewrite their tomorrow.
6 left!
Reserve a table for eight guests at Rescue Ball 2026: Celebrating a Decade of Second Chances.
Your table includes admission for eight guests to an unforgettable Zoo Chic evening at Brevard Zoo’s Nyami Nyami River Lodge, featuring the Savanna Sunset Social Hour, premium hosted bar, curated dinner, grand silent auction, live acoustic performance by Jay Allen, and the “10 for 10” paddle raise supporting Rescue Rebels’ next decade of lifesaving work.
Gather your friends, colleagues, or family and celebrate ten years of second chances while helping more deserving dogs overcome their yesterday and rewrite their tomorrow.
Limited to 6 guests. This exclusive VIP experience includes one Rescue Ball 2026 event ticket plus private green room access with Jay Allen during the 6:00 PM cocktail hour. Guests will enjoy a rare behind-the-scenes opportunity to meet Jay Allen before his acoustic performance, share a personal moment, and take part in a meaningful VIP experience created especially for Rescue Ball 2026.
On the evening before Rescue Ball 2026, four guests will be invited to an extraordinary private dinner experience with Jay Allen, his wife Renee Lynn, and select members of his band.
An intimate evening hosted at a private waterfront sanctuary on South Tropical Trail in Merritt Island, this gathering offers guests a rare opportunity to enjoy dinner, conversation, music, and meaningful connection in a breathtaking setting between the Banana River and Indian River
This exclusive patron experience was created for supporters who want to make a transformational impact for Rescue Rebels by Cash 4 Canines while sharing an unforgettable evening with the artist whose music and story will help bring Rescue Ball 2026 to life.
Includes private dinner experience on Friday evening, one Rescue Ball 2026 event ticket, premium recognition as a Rescue Ball Patron, and reserved seating at Rescue Ball 2026.
Location details will be provided privately to confirmed guests only.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!