Join Rescue Rebels by Cash 4 Canines for Rescue Ball 2026: Celebrating a Decade of Second Chances, an unforgettable evening honoring ten years of saving unwanted, abused, neglected, and forgotten working-breed dogs across South and Central Florida.

Set inside the beautiful Nyami Nyami River Lodge at Brevard Zoo, guests will enjoy a Zoo Chic evening featuring a Savanna Sunset Social Hour, premium hosted bar, curated dinner, grand silent auction, live acoustic music by Jay Allen, and a meaningful “10 for 10” paddle raise supporting the next decade of lifesaving rescue work.

Together, we will celebrate the dogs who overcame their yesterday — and help even more deserving dogs rewrite their tomorrow.