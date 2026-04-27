Rescue Classic 2026 - Presented by CNYSPCA at The Pompey Club

About this event
Enjoy the full event with lunch, Pompey's famous steak dinner, 2 beverages, and a gift.
Join us to toast and celebrate the shelter and a wonderful day over dinner.
This is a great option for both individuals and organizations! You can have a tee sign with your logo, a picture of your pet, in memory of a pet, or you can choose to have a picture of a CNYSPCA adoptable animal. Please send your image/logo and text [email protected].
Includes: premier recognition on all marketing materials “Sponsored By,” two foursomes, logo on dinner tables, recognition at dinner, 2 tee/green signs, inclusion in press releases, name on CNY SPCA website, social media recognition. Please email one image/logo and text to [email protected].
Includes: one foursome, logo on buffet tables, recognition at dinner, 1 tee/green sign, inclusion in press releases, name on CNY SPCA website, social media recognition. Please email one image/logo and text to [email protected].
Includes: one foursome, logo on donated drinks or beverage cart, 1 tee/green sign, social media recognition. Please email one image/logo and text to [email protected].
Includes: logo on complimentary gift to each golfer, social media recognition. Please email logo to [email protected].
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