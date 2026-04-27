Central New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Hosted by

Central New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

About this event

Rescue Classic 2026 - Presented by CNYSPCA at The Pompey Club

7200 Hamilton Rd

Jamesville, NY 13078, USA

Foursome - Captain and Crew
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy the full event with lunch, Pompey's famous steak dinner, 2 beverages, and a gift.

Dinner Only
$70

Join us to toast and celebrate the shelter and a wonderful day over dinner.

Paws on the Green Sign Sponsor
$100

This is a great option for both individuals and organizations! You can have a tee sign with your logo, a picture of your pet, in memory of a pet, or you can choose to have a picture of a CNYSPCA adoptable animal. Please send your image/logo and text [email protected].

Top Dog Dinner Sponsor
$6,000

Includes: premier recognition on all marketing materials “Sponsored By,” two foursomes, logo on dinner tables, recognition at dinner, 2 tee/green signs, inclusion in press releases, name on CNY SPCA website, social media recognition. Please email one image/logo and text to [email protected].

Midday Mutt Lunch Sponsor
$3,000

Includes: one foursome, logo on buffet tables, recognition at dinner, 1 tee/green sign, inclusion in press releases, name on CNY SPCA website, social media recognition. Please email one image/logo and text to [email protected].

The Water Bowl Beverage Sponsor
$2,000

Includes: one foursome, logo on donated drinks or beverage cart, 1 tee/green sign, social media recognition. Please email one image/logo and text to [email protected].

The Goody Paw Print Sponsor
$1,500

Includes: logo on complimentary gift to each golfer, social media recognition. Please email logo to [email protected].

The Zoomie Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Includes: logo on golf carts, social media recognition. Please email logo to [email protected].

Tail Tracker Score Card Sponsor
$500

Includes logo printed on score cards. Please email logo to [email protected].

Purr-fect Putting Contest Sponsor
$400

Includes logo sign on the green. Please email logo and text to [email protected].

Add a donation for Central New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!