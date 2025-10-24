Rescue Dogs Rock NYC 2025 Raffle

Hosted by
About this event
These fabulous four are the creation of designer Kate Kinsel. To see more of her many ornaments go to her website, www.katekinsel.com est value $500.00
( shipping is free in the contiguous US )
With so many rides and attractions at LEGOLAND® New York, there’s seriously so much to do with fun for all ages! Explore some of our top attractions, like MINILAND, LEGO® builds, our themed lands, and rides.
(digital prize est value $384.00)
Kate Kinsel has perfectly created another rocker! Imagine the many glory days ahead when you own him!
To see more of her many ornaments go to her website, www.katekinsel.com est value 125.00
( shipping is free in the contiguous US )
Shout it out!! LIKK is awesome!!!
Another Kate Kinsel Ornament
To see more of her many ornaments go to her website, www.katekinsel.com value 125.00
( shipping is free in the contiguous US )
The Rocket Dog best entertainer of all time...Still standing!
Another Kate Kinsel Ornament
To see more of her many ornaments go to her website, www.katekinsel.com value 130.00
( shipping is free in the contiguous US )
Have you ever? He makes you wanna get in your little reddish corvette and make those doves fly
Another Kate Kinsel Ornament
To see more of her many ornaments go to her website, www.katekinsel.com value 125.00
( shipping is free in the contiguous US )
Have you been searching for that heart of gold? This old man will bring it!
To see more of Kate Kinsel's many ornaments go to her website, www.katekinsel.com value 125.00
( shipping is free in the contiguous US )
You won't be under pressure to get raffles fot this stargazer!
Another Kate Kinsel Ornament
To see more of her many ornaments go to her website, www.katekinsel.com 140.00
( shipping is free in the contiguous US )
This pretty lady will have you crazy in love!
Another Kate Kinsel Ornament
To see more of her many ornaments go to her website, www.katekinsel.com value 125.00
( shipping is free in the contiguous US )
This limited edition comes in only one size, large.
Included: Two (2) Harrington Fleece Pullovers, one red one black with grey hat
By Dirt T Shirts
444 Old Neighborhood Rd,
Kingston, NY 12401
( shipping is free in the contiguous US )
value 150.00
This limited edition comes in only one size, large.
Included: Two (2) Harrington Fleece Pullovers, one red one black with black hat
By Dirt T Shirts
444 Old Neighborhood Rd,
Kingston, NY 12401
( shipping is free in the contiguous US )
est value 150.00
Anorak lightweight Rain Jacket, black Size large only. Comes with red baseball cap (adjustable)
By Dirt T Shirts
444 Old Neighborhood Rd,
Kingston, NY 12401
( shipping is free in the contiguous US )
est value 85.00
Anorak lightweight Rain Jacket, black Size large only. Comes with black baseball cap (adjustable)
By Dirt T Shirts
444 Old Neighborhood Rd,
Kingston, NY 12401
( shipping is free in the contiguous US )
est value 85.00
Replica Lithographed Photo featuring Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson.
This photo comes with a hologram authentication decal and is an official licensed product by the NFL and NFLPA.
( shipping is free in the contiguous US )
est value 100.00
Fashionable and warm. This pup jacket is for a medium-large pup
Cotton Duck Canvas, adjustable hook and loop lined straps, poly filled for warmth. Measurements: neck base 21"-26". Chest 29"-36", back length 20"
est value 70.00
Two (2) Hats one (1) black and one grey. One size fit all. Acrylic.
By Dirt T Shirts
444 Old Neighborhood Rd,
Kingston, NY 12401
est value 40.00
1-month digital gift certificate, which is up to $45 in value and does not expire.
(digital prize)
This gift card is valued at $25.00
(digital prize)
