Rescue Dogs Rock Inc

Rescue Dogs Rock Inc

About this event

Rescue Dogs Rock NYC 2025 Raffle

Sgt Puppies item
Sgt Puppies
$25

These fabulous four are the creation of designer Kate Kinsel. To see more of her many ornaments go to her website, www.katekinsel.com est value $500.00

( shipping is free in the contiguous US )

Four Pack Admission to Legoland item
Four Pack Admission to Legoland
$25

With so many rides and attractions at LEGOLAND® New York, there’s seriously so much to do with fun for all ages! Explore some of our top attractions, like MINILANDLEGO® builds, our themed lands, and rides.

(digital prize est value $384.00)

Da Boss item
Da Boss
$10

Kate Kinsel has perfectly created another rocker! Imagine the many glory days ahead when you own him!

To see more of her many ornaments go to her website, www.katekinsel.com est value 125.00

( shipping is free in the contiguous US )

LIKK item
LIKK
$10

Shout it out!! LIKK is awesome!!!

Another Kate Kinsel Ornament

To see more of her many ornaments go to her website, www.katekinsel.com value 125.00


( shipping is free in the contiguous US )

Rocket Dog item
Rocket Dog
$10

The Rocket Dog best entertainer of all time...Still standing!

Another Kate Kinsel Ornament

To see more of her many ornaments go to her website, www.katekinsel.com value 130.00


( shipping is free in the contiguous US )

The Artist Formerly Known as Chihuahua item
The Artist Formerly Known as Chihuahua
$10

Have you ever? He makes you wanna get in your little reddish corvette and make those doves fly

Another Kate Kinsel Ornament

To see more of her many ornaments go to her website, www.katekinsel.com value 125.00

( shipping is free in the contiguous US )

Heart of Gold item
Heart of Gold
$10

Have you been searching for that heart of gold? This old man will bring it!

To see more of Kate Kinsel's many ornaments go to her website, www.katekinsel.com value 125.00

( shipping is free in the contiguous US )

Doggie Stardust item
Doggie Stardust
$10

You won't be under pressure to get raffles fot this stargazer!


Another Kate Kinsel Ornament

To see more of her many ornaments go to her website, www.katekinsel.com 140.00

( shipping is free in the contiguous US )

Cowboy Cocker item
Cowboy Cocker
$10

This pretty lady will have you crazy in love!


Another Kate Kinsel Ornament

To see more of her many ornaments go to her website, www.katekinsel.com value 125.00

( shipping is free in the contiguous US )

Rescue Dogs Rock Limited Edition Merchandise 1 item
Rescue Dogs Rock Limited Edition Merchandise 1
$20

This limited edition comes in only one size, large.

Included: Two (2) Harrington Fleece Pullovers, one red one black with grey hat

By Dirt T Shirts

444 Old Neighborhood Rd,

Kingston, NY 12401

( shipping is free in the contiguous US )

value 150.00


Rescue Dogs Rock Limited Edition Merchandise 2 item
Rescue Dogs Rock Limited Edition Merchandise 2
$20

This limited edition comes in only one size, large.

Included: Two (2) Harrington Fleece Pullovers, one red one black with black hat

By Dirt T Shirts

444 Old Neighborhood Rd,

Kingston, NY 12401

( shipping is free in the contiguous US )

est value 150.00

Rescue Dogs Rock Limited Edition Merchandise item
Rescue Dogs Rock Limited Edition Merchandise
$20

Anorak lightweight Rain Jacket, black Size large only. Comes with red baseball cap (adjustable)

By Dirt T Shirts

444 Old Neighborhood Rd,

Kingston, NY 12401

( shipping is free in the contiguous US )

est value 85.00

Rescue Dogs Rock Limited Edition Merchandise item
Rescue Dogs Rock Limited Edition Merchandise
$20

Anorak lightweight Rain Jacket, black Size large only. Comes with black baseball cap (adjustable)

By Dirt T Shirts

444 Old Neighborhood Rd,

Kingston, NY 12401

( shipping is free in the contiguous US )

est value 85.00

Garrett Wilson item
Garrett Wilson
$10

 Replica Lithographed Photo featuring Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson.

This photo comes with a hologram authentication decal and is an official licensed product by the NFL and NFLPA. 

( shipping is free in the contiguous US )

est value 100.00

Rescue Dogs Rock Carhart Dog Chore Coat item
Rescue Dogs Rock Carhart Dog Chore Coat
$10

Fashionable and warm. This pup jacket is for a medium-large pup

Cotton Duck Canvas, adjustable hook and loop lined straps, poly filled for warmth. Measurements: neck base 21"-26". Chest 29"-36", back length 20"

est value 70.00

Rescue Dogs Rock Limited Edition Merchandise item
Rescue Dogs Rock Limited Edition Merchandise
$10

Two (2) Hats one (1) black and one grey. One size fit all. Acrylic.

By Dirt T Shirts

444 Old Neighborhood Rd,

Kingston, NY 12401

est value 40.00

Bark Box item
Bark Box
$5

1-month digital gift certificate, which is up to $45 in value and does not expire. 


(digital prize)

Oriental Trading Gift Card item
Oriental Trading Gift Card
$5

This gift card is valued at $25.00

(digital prize)


