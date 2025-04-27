Rescue Gang Co's Mother's Day Silent Auction

Celebrate Mother's Day with a gift that combines love, care, and technology. Bid on the highly sought-after Owlet Sock and Camera, valued at $150. This innovative duo provides peace of mind by monitoring the baby's heart rate and oxygen levels, ensuring that mom can rest easy knowing her little one is safe and sound.
Owlet Cam and Sock #2
$40
Chocolate Coffee Basket & Wine Sampling
$40
Celebrate Mother's Day with an indulgent gift basket that promises a delightful experience of flavors and relaxation. This luxurious Wine and Chocolate Basket is designed to pamper and delight, making it the perfect gift for the special mom in your life.
At the heart of this basket is an exclusive Wine Sampling Experience for up to 14 people with PRP Wine. This unique experience allows her to enjoy a curated selection of exquisite wines, perfect for a memorable gathering with friends and family.
But the indulgence doesn't stop there. This basket also includes:
*An electric mug warmer to keep your cup hot all day (not pictured)
*Two decadent chocolate syrups to add a touch of sweetness to her favorite desserts or beverages.
*Two flavored syrups for coffee, enhancing her morning routine with delightful flavors.
*A can of fancy Illy coffee, known for its rich and smooth taste, perfect for a luxurious coffee break.
*A bottle of Chocolate Chichis Malt Liqueur, offering a deliciously creamy and chocolatey treat.
This Mother's Day, give the gift of indulgence and joy with this exquisite Wine and Chocolate Basket. It's a thoughtful and luxurious way to show appreciation for all that she does and to make her feel truly special.
Self Care Basket w/Wine Sampling Experience
$30
Pamper the special mom in your life with the ultimate Self-Care Basket, designed to provide relaxation, luxury, and unforgettable experiences. This thoughtfully curated gift basket is perfect for Mother's Day, offering a blend of high-quality self-care products and an exclusive wine tasting event.
At the heart of this basket is an exclusive Wine Sampling Experience for up to 14 people with PRP Wine. This unique experience allows her to enjoy a curated selection of exquisite wines, perfect for a memorable gathering with friends and family.
In addition to the wine experience, this basket is brimming with premium self-care products, including:
LANCOME skincare products to rejuvenate and nourish her skin.
DRY BAR hair care essentials for salon-quality results at home.
AVEDA products to enhance her beauty routine with natural ingredients.
Thayer's facial toner, known for its gentle and effective cleansing properties.
Dove and Cetaphil body wash for a luxurious and moisturizing shower experience.
Three kinds of Freeman face masks to provide a spa-like treatment and leave her skin glowing.
A charming "Peace Love and Rescue" T-Shirt to add a touch of style and comfort to her wardrobe.
This Self-Care Basket is the perfect way to show appreciation and love, offering a blend of relaxation, beauty, and memorable moments. Make this Mother's Day truly special with a gift that she will cherish and enjoy.
Dog Mom Basket + Lux Wine Tasting for 4 @ Cooper's Hawk
$30
Surprise the dog mom in your life with a delightful gift basket that combines luxury, relaxation, and a touch of fun. This thoughtfully curated Dog Mom Basket is perfect for celebrating her love for her furry friend while indulging in some well-deserved pampering.
At the heart of this basket is an exclusive Lux Wine Tasting for 4 from Cooper's Hawk, offering a sophisticated and memorable experience for her and her friends. This wine tasting event is the perfect way to unwind and enjoy a selection of exquisite wines in a beautiful setting.
In addition to the luxurious wine tasting, this basket includes a variety of charming and practical items:
A stylish makeup bag to keep her beauty essentials organized.
A chic coffee mug with a gold spoon, perfect for enjoying her morning coffee or tea.
An elegant jewelry tray to store her favorite pieces in style.
A soothing bath bomb to create a relaxing spa-like experience at home.
And more delightful surprises to make her feel truly special.
This Dog Mom Basket is the perfect blend of elegance and comfort, making it an ideal gift for any dog-loving mom. Show her how much you appreciate her with this unique and thoughtful present that she will cherish and enjoy.
Spa Basket with Jolie Shower Head ($165 value!)
$40
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this luxurious gift basket, thoughtfully curated to provide relaxation, rejuvenation, and a touch of elegance. Perfect for anyone who deserves a little pampering, this basket is filled with high-quality products designed to enhance well-being and beauty.
At the heart of this basket is the Jolie Filtered Showerhead, a revolutionary product that removes chlorine, heavy metals, and other contaminants from your shower water. This ensures improved skin, hair, and overall well-being. Jolie guarantees your best skin and hair, and if you're not completely satisfied, you can return it for a full refund within 60 days.
Complementing the Jolie Showerhead, this basket includes:
Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt in Lavender: Perfect for a soothing bath, these salts help relax muscles and calm the mind.
Lavender Body Oil: Infused with the calming scent of lavender, this body oil nourishes and hydrates the skin.
Sakura Cherry Blossom Products: Enjoy a selection of sakura cherry blossom-themed items, including mud masks, lip balm, cleaners, and masks, all designed to leave your skin feeling refreshed and revitalized.
Pink Fluffy Spa Headband: Add a touch of fun and comfort to your skincare routine with this adorable and practical accessory.
This gift basket is the perfect way to show someone special how much you care, offering a blend of luxury, relaxation, and beauty. Treat them to an unforgettable self-care experience that will leave them feeling pampered and cherished.
Heritage Potted Apple Tree & Gardening Basket
$40
Delight the gardening enthusiast in your life with a truly unique and enchanting gift basket. This special offering features a Bay View Heritage Orchard Potted Apple Tree, lovingly homegrown by one of our dedicated volunteers. Choose from over 50 varieties, perfect for potting or planting directly in the ground, ensuring a personalized touch to any garden.
In addition to the beautiful apple tree, this basket is brimming with essential gardening items to help your loved one cultivate their green thumb. It includes Potting Succulent Soil, Vermiculite, Compostable Starter Pots, Fertilizer, a stylish Plant Stand, and Garden Markers. This thoughtfully curated collection provides everything needed to nurture and grow a thriving garden.
Give the gift of nature and joy with this delightful gardening gift basket, perfect for anyone who loves to bring life and beauty to their outdoor space.
Home Care Basket
$35
Treat your favorite homemaker to a delightful gift basket that promises a sparkling clean home and a touch of charm. This basket includes Meyer's cleaning and laundry products, a versatile CLDREAM MOP, a handy hand mixer, a stylish pink cooking utensil set, and a lovely pink "Peace Love and Rescue" T-Shirt. It's the perfect combination of practicality and style for anyone who loves to keep their home in tip-top shape!
Two Bottles of Wine & Gourmet Snack Gift Basket
$35
Indulge in the rustic charm and delightful flavors of the countryside with our exquisite Wine and Country Basket with TWO bottles of wine from Harvey & Harriet & Prisoner Wine.
This thoughtfully curated gift basket is perfect for anyone who appreciates the finer things in life and enjoys a touch of gourmet elegance.
At the heart of this basket is a selection of premium items that promise to tantalize the taste buds and provide a memorable experience:
Garlic Seasoned Dip Mix: A savory blend that transforms any gathering into a gourmet affair. Perfect for pairing with fresh vegetables, crackers, or artisan bread.
Vanilla Fudge with Sea Salt: A decadent treat that combines the rich, creamy sweetness of vanilla fudge with the subtle crunch of sea salt, creating a harmonious balance of flavors.
Fancy Tea: A selection of high-quality teas that offer a soothing and refined experience, perfect for relaxing moments or sharing with friends.
Whole Nuts: A variety of premium whole nuts, providing a satisfying and nutritious snack that complements the other gourmet items in the basket.
And there's more! This basket is filled with additional surprises that enhance the overall experience, making it a truly special gift.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply want to show someone how much you care, the Wine and Country Basket is the perfect choice. It's a delightful blend of flavors and elegance that will leave a lasting impression.
Gourmet Chocolate Gift Basket
$30
Show Mom just how much she means to you with this beautifully curated Mother’s Day gift basket, designed to bring comfort, indulgence, and a touch of handmade love. Wrapped with care, it includes:
* A soft, cozy pair of **snuggly socks** to keep her feet warm and relaxed
* A soothing **aromatherapy candle** to create a peaceful, spa-like atmosphere
* A comforting cup of **premium tea** served in a charming **ceramic mug**
* An **extra-large dark chocolate bar from Dubai**, rich and decadent for the true chocolate connoisseur
* A delicate **milk chocolate heart** filled with **orange and passion fruit dusted truffle**, a burst of tropical flavor in every bite
* A smooth and buttery **milk chocolate caramel heart**
* Three elegant **milk chocolate caramel roses**, as beautiful as they are delicious
What makes this gift even more meaningful? Each chocolate treat was lovingly handmade by one of our dedicated volunteers using high-quality ingredients—adding a heartfelt, personal touch to every bite.
Whether she’s relaxing with a cup of tea or indulging in gourmet chocolates, this gift basket is the perfect way to wrap your love around her this Mother’s Day!
Chocolate Gift Basket
$30
Delight someone special with this thoughtfully curated gift basket, where elegance meets heartfelt craftsmanship. Perfect for Mother's Day or any occasion that calls for a little luxury, this collection features:
A stylish and sophisticated Nana Lepore bag, perfect for elevating everyday moments
An extra-large dark chocolate bar from Dubai, rich, intense, and made for true chocolate lovers
Beautiful milk chocolate roses, almost too pretty to eat
A unique dark chocolate truffle bar infused with orange and passion fruit dust, offering a bright and exotic twist
A luscious dark chocolate caramel heart, a perfect balance of bittersweet and buttery
Each chocolate treat was lovingly handmade by one of our talented volunteers, using only high-quality ingredients. Their care and creativity make this gift basket not just delicious—but deeply meaningful.
A gift as beautiful as it is heartfelt, ready to make someone feel truly special.
