Rescue Garage 2025 Kennel Sponsorship

Large Kennel Sponsor 10x10
$800

10x10 kennel - customized plaque with business name/logo or “In Memory of” dedication.

2 years on website as community sponsor of kennel.

Medium Kennel Sponsor 5x10
$600

Medium 5x10 kennel - customized plaque with business name/logo or “In Memory of” dedication.

2 years on website as community sponsor of kennel.

Small Kennel Sponsor 5x5
$400

Small 5x5 kennel - customized plaque with business name/logo or “In Memory of” dedication.

2 years on website as community sponsor of kennel.

