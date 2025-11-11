Rescue Hounds for Heroes

Hosted by
About this event
Prior Lake, MN 55372
Gather your squad for a day of fun and competition with our Team Registration Ticket! This package includes a team of 5 shooters, 75 rounds and shells per person, access to the lively happy hour, and a delicious sit-down dinner for each team member. It’s the ultimate way to enjoy the tournament, unwind with great food, and join in on the excitement of the evening!
Ready to join the fun, but don’t have a team? No worries! Our Individual Shooter Ticket allows you to sign up. If we're able to form a full team with other individual shooters, we’ll reach out to you the week of the tournament with your team placement and request payment. It’s the perfect chance to get involved, meet new people, and enjoy the excitement of the event!
Join us for an unforgettable evening with a reserved table for 8! Your ticket includes exclusive access to happy hour, a delicious sit-down dinner, and participation in both the live and silent auctions. Enjoy all the excitement of the event from the comfort of your table. Note: This ticket does not include team registration for the tournament.
Join us for a fantastic evening with our Dinner-Only Ticket, which includes access to a vibrant happy hour, followed by a sit-down dinner. Enjoy mingling with fellow guests and getting in on the excitement of both the live and silent auctions. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the event without the tournament! *Please note: This ticket does not include team registration for the tournament.*
Largest marketing opportunity and only one available. Recognition on website, pre-event online marketing by both organizations (minimum three social posts by each organization), day of marketing, recognition during main presentation/award ceremony, event booth, prominent inclusion in event materials. One team registration included.
Recognition on website, online recognition by each organization, inclusion in event materials, one station booth.
Recognition on website, online recognition by each organization, inclusion in happy hour event materials.
Recognition on website, online recognition by each organization, inclusion in happy hour event materials.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!