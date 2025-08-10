Rescue Round Up SPONSORSHIP

6666 U.S. Rte 1

Port St. Lucie, FL 34952, USA

Hootenanny Hound
$2,500

*Sponsor's banner displayed at event

*6 Tickets to the event

*Recognition board at event

*Mention on all social media platforms

*Distribution of company material and/or table display

Waggin Wheels
$1,500

*Sponsor's banner displayed at event

*4 tickets to the event

*Recognition board at event

*Mention on all social media platforms

*Distribution of company material and/or table display

Boot Scootin Kitty
$1,000

*Sponsor's banner displayed at event

*2 Tickets to the event

*Recognition board at event

*Mention on all social media platforms


Giddy Up Doggie
$500

*Sponsor's banner displayed at event

*Recognition board at event

*Mention on all social media platforms


Trail Blazer
$250

*Sponsor's banner displayed at event

*Recognition board at event

*Mention on all social media platforms


Paw Pardner
$100

*Recognition board at event

*Mention on all social media platforms


common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing