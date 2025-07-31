Rescue Roundup 2025

As our premier Diamond Sponsor, your support will be prominently featured throughout the event, both during the live program and across all marketing materials. You’ll enjoy two exclusive tables, each seating 10 guests, for a total of 20 seats.





Benefits include:

• Prominent feature during the live event program

• Exclusive recognition in all print and digital marketing materials

• Your contribution highlighted in a dedicated spotlight piece across our digital channels

• Opportunity for a representative to deliver a brief address during the event

• Premium wine service at your tables

• 10 VIP parking spaces at the event

• Professional Color Guard photo opportunity for each guest

• Enhanced visibility on the event’s website and social media platforms