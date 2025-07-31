Rescue Roundup 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy an evening celebrating the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue team. Includes one seat for dinner, full event program access, and the opportunity to participate in the auction.
Reserved table for 8 guests with premium placement, table-side dinner and beverage service, and custom SBSAR swag bags for each guest. Includes recognition during the event and a donation supporting the all-volunteer Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue team.
9 left!
As our premier Diamond Sponsor, your support will be prominently featured throughout the event, both during the live program and across all marketing materials. You’ll enjoy two exclusive tables, each seating 10 guests, for a total of 20 seats.
Benefits include:
• Prominent feature during the live event program
• Exclusive recognition in all print and digital marketing materials
• Your contribution highlighted in a dedicated spotlight piece across our digital channels
• Opportunity for a representative to deliver a brief address during the event
• Premium wine service at your tables
• 10 VIP parking spaces at the event
• Professional Color Guard photo opportunity for each guest
• Enhanced visibility on the event’s website and social media platforms
Includes one premium table for 10 guests, prominent recognition in all event signage, marketing materials, and on social media, full-page ad in the event program, branded materials in guest gift bags, and special acknowledgment during the live program.
Includes one premier table for 10 guests, recognition in press and event marketing, half-page ad in the program, recognition on event signage, and logo with hyperlink on the event website.
Includes one table for 10 guests, recognition in press and event marketing, quarter-page ad in the program, and logo placement on the event website.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!