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About this event
Includes entry to the Rescued Hearts film screening and Q&A with the filmmakers. Plus a small popcorn!
Includes entry to the Rescued Hearts film screening and Q&A with the filmmakers. Plus a small popcorn and meaningful contribution to support On Golden Rescue!
Includes VIP reserved seating so you don't have to arrive early, entry to the Rescued Hearts film screening and Q&A with the filmmakers. Plus a small popcorn and a higher-level contribution to support On Golden Rescue! Limited spots available!
Join the waitlist to be notified if
additional seats become available.
This does not guarantee a ticket,
but you will be contacted in the order received if space opens up.
$
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