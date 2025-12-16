On Golden Rescue

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On Golden Rescue

About this event

Rescued Hearts Film Screening

2522 SE Clinton St

Portland, OR 97202, USA

General Admission
$30

Includes entry to the Rescued Hearts film screening and Q&A with the filmmakers. Plus a small popcorn!

Supporter Ticket
$50

Includes entry to the Rescued Hearts film screening and Q&A with the filmmakers. Plus a small popcorn and meaningful contribution to support On Golden Rescue!

VIP Sanctuary Support Ticket
$100

Includes VIP reserved seating so you don't have to arrive early, entry to the Rescued Hearts film screening and Q&A with the filmmakers. Plus a small popcorn and a higher-level contribution to support On Golden Rescue! Limited spots available!

Waitlist
Free

Join the waitlist to be notified if 

additional seats become available. 

This does not guarantee a ticket, 

but you will be contacted in the order received if space opens up.

Add a donation for On Golden Rescue

$

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