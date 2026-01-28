Research Symposium Partners & Sponsors

Title Sponsorship Includes:

-Prime logo placement across all marketing assets (flyers, social media posts, emails, postcards)

-Dedicated slide highlighting your organization in the Symposium slide deck

-Tagging of your organization on all symposium-related social media posts

-Full-page advertisement in the digital program booklet

-Five-minute speaking opportunity during the symposium (pre-recorded or live)

-Verbal acknowledgment at the beginning of each panel across the two-day symposium

20 Complimentary tickets for your organization’s faculty and staff