Research Symposium Partners & Sponsors

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About this event
Title Sponsorship Includes:
-Prime logo placement across all marketing assets (flyers, social media posts, emails, postcards)
-Dedicated slide highlighting your organization in the Symposium slide deck
-Tagging of your organization on all symposium-related social media posts
-Full-page advertisement in the digital program booklet
-Five-minute speaking opportunity during the symposium (pre-recorded or live)
-Verbal acknowledgment at the beginning of each panel across the two-day symposium
20 Complimentary tickets for your organization’s faculty and staff
Event Sponsorship includes:
-Premium logo placement across marketing assets
-Logo and organization name featured on a dedicated slide in the Symposium slide deck
-Dedicated social media post (Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
-1 minute recorded video to be played during event
-Complimentary tickets (up to 10) for your organization’s faculty and staff
-1/2 page ad in the digital program booklet
Verbal shout-out
Corporate Sponsorship Includes:
-Logo included in the footer of the symposium marketing flyer
-Logo placement in the footer of the event slide deck
-Logo and school name featured in the opening and closing sessions each day
-Complimentary tickets (10) for your entire school staff
-Social media mention
-Verbal shout-out
-Hyperlinked logo in digital program
School Sponsorship Includes:
-Logo included in the footer of the symposium marketing flyer
-Logo placement in the footer of the event slide deck
-Logo and school name featured in the opening and closing sessions each day
-Complimentary tickets (10) for your entire school staff
-Social media mention
-Verbal shout-out
-Hyperlinked logo in digital program
Symposium Partners engage thoughtfully in the conceptualization, implementation, and reflection phases of the symposium, contributing scholarly expertise that strengthens the overall quality and impact of the program. ISLA intends to acknowledge and recognize partners who are central actors in the program's development and implementation throughout the marketing and during the event. Partners provide both financial and in-kind support to bring the ISLA Virtual Research Symposium to life.
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