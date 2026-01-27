48th Tour of Distinctive Homes presented by Bath Volunteers for Service In-Person Watch Party Brunch Reservations

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About this event
The Bath Church, United Church of Christ, 3980 W. Bath Rd, Akron, OH 44333
Each reservation includes:
If you purchased more than one (1) reservation, you will need to provide the names and emails for your guests. You can do this either at check out, or by emailing [email protected], so that they may receive more information about the event, and their Virtual Video Links.
(PLEASE NOTE: a valid email address is required in order to receive the link to the Virtual Home Tour and to receive further information about the In-person Watch Party Brunch.)
There is limited seating for this event and reservations will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.
Each reservation includes:
You will need to provide the names and emails for your table guests. You can do this either at check out, or by emailing [email protected], so that they may receive more information about the event, and their Virtual Video Links.
(PLEASE NOTE: a valid email address is required in order to receive the link to the Virtual Home Tour and to receive further information about the In-person Watch Party Brunch.)
There is limited seating for this event and reservations will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.
$
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