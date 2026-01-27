Bath Volunteers For Service

Hosted by

Bath Volunteers For Service

About this event

48th Tour of Distinctive Homes presented by Bath Volunteers for Service In-Person Watch Party Brunch Reservations

Fellowship Hall

The Bath Church, United Church of Christ, 3980 W. Bath Rd, Akron, OH 44333

In-person Watch Party Brunch Individual Tickets
$50
Available until May 22

Each reservation includes:

  • Large screen viewing of the six (6) homes in this year's tour that have been professionally filmed and narrated. 
  • Presentations by interior design and landscape professionals to educate and inspire you and your guests
  • A delicious catered brunch while mingling with fellow Home Tour enthusiasts
  • Talking with BVS nonprofit grant recipients and learning how they are utilizing grant money to improve the lives of those in need 
  • Unlimited access to the Virtual Video Tour of the six (6) Tour homes and the online program, which provides additional information regarding each home anytime from 9:00 a.m, June 1 through 11:59 p.m, June 12 via a link emailed directly to you.


If you purchased more than one (1) reservation, you will need to provide the names and emails for your guests. You can do this either at check out, or by emailing [email protected], so that they may receive more information about the event, and their Virtual Video Links.


(PLEASE NOTE: a valid email address is required in order to receive the link to the Virtual Home Tour and to receive further information about the In-person Watch Party Brunch.)


There is limited seating for this event and reservations will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. 

In-Person Watch Party Brunch Table of 8
$375
Available until May 22
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Each reservation includes:

  • Large screen viewing of the six (6) homes in this year's tour that have been professionally filmed and narrated. 
  • Presentations by interior design and landscape professionals to educate and inspire you and your guests
  • A delicious catered brunch while mingling with fellow Home Tour enthusiasts
  • Talking with BVS nonprofit grant recipients and learning how they are utilizing grant money to improve the lives of those in need 
  • Unlimited access to the Virtual Video Tour of the six (6) Tour homes and the online program, which provides additional information regarding each home anytime from 9:00 a.m, June 1 through 11:59 p.m, June 12 via a link emailed directly to you.


You will need to provide the names and emails for your table guests. You can do this either at check out, or by emailing [email protected], so that they may receive more information about the event, and their Virtual Video Links.


(PLEASE NOTE: a valid email address is required in order to receive the link to the Virtual Home Tour and to receive further information about the In-person Watch Party Brunch.)


There is limited seating for this event and reservations will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. 



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