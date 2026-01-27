48th Tour of Distinctive Homes presented by Bath Volunteers for Service In-Person Watch Party Brunch Reservations

Each reservation includes:

Large screen viewing of the six (6) homes in this year's tour that have been professionally filmed and narrated.

Presentations by interior design and landscape professionals to educate and inspire you and your guests

A delicious catered brunch while mingling with fellow Home Tour enthusiasts

Talking with BVS nonprofit grant recipients and learning how they are utilizing grant money to improve the lives of those in need

Unlimited access to the Virtual Video Tour of the six (6) Tour homes and the online program, which provides additional information regarding each home anytime from 9:00 a.m, June 1 through 11:59 p.m, June 12 via a link emailed directly to you.





If you purchased more than one (1) reservation, you will need to provide the names and emails for your guests. You can do this either at check out, or by emailing [email protected], so that they may receive more information about the event, and their Virtual Video Links.





(PLEASE NOTE: a valid email address is required in order to receive the link to the Virtual Home Tour and to receive further information about the In-person Watch Party Brunch.)





There is limited seating for this event and reservations will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.