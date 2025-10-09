Reserve 25/26 Market Season Dates

Hosted by
This is the Annual Application Fee to be part of our Markets.
** Note - If you do not wish to donate to this Zeffy Payment Platform, please make sure you zero out the area that asks if you would like to donate to their platform. If you forget to zero that area out, Mavyn (the Markets {the 32nd Street Market/Homestead Community Market/AAEC, & MEOIH} are not responsible to reimburse or refund those fees so please pay attention and make sure to zero that section out if you do not want to donate the extra amount to the payment process platform called Zeffy.) **
No Refunds for NO SHOWS will be given. This is a tax-deductible event, therefore no refunds will be given.
This is for Vendors that will only have a Informational Booth or Leads Booth only. This is for only one day.
This is a Discounted Rate for Vendors that will be wanting to reserve Both Saturday and Sunday of the Same Weekend.
This is to reserve your spot for a Saturday Market but not for the Sunday of the same weekend.
You will be able to select dates later in the form here when you are paying.
This is to reserve your spot for a Sunday Market but not for the Sunday of the same weekend.
You will be able to select dates later in the form here when you are paying.
This is for 2 Spots on the Same Date on one Saturday or One Sunday,
You will Select your one Date for 2 spots on same day later in this form.
