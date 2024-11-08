Reserve Your Spot: Up Giving Village Program Registration

Apply for the Resilience In Motion Scholarship! To access meaningful support through our Parents’ Night Out and Resilience in Motion programs. This scholarship is designed to ease financial barriers, allowing families to participate in activities that provide enriching experiences, foster family bonding, and offer caregivers valuable respite. We believe every family deserves the opportunity to connect, recharge, and thrive, and our scholarship program is here to make that possible. https://form.jotform.com/243125340525144

Apply for the Resilience In Motion Scholarship! To access meaningful support through our Parents’ Night Out and Resilience in Motion programs. This scholarship is designed to ease financial barriers, allowing families to participate in activities that provide enriching experiences, foster family bonding, and offer caregivers valuable respite. We believe every family deserves the opportunity to connect, recharge, and thrive, and our scholarship program is here to make that possible. https://form.jotform.com/243125340525144

More details...