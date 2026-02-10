💜 Join us for our RESET BRUNCH

Hosted by Sisters With A Purpose Foundation

March 15th | 12PM–3PM | The Sip Room





Wear your favorite shades of purple and bring your journal, your planner, and your vision. This is a space for women to connect, share goals, pour into each other, and move forward with clarity.





Light music.

Meaningful conversations.

Aligned energy.





Tickets are $35

✨ FREE for Sisters With A Purpose Foundation members





“Write the vision and make it plain.” — Habakkuk 2:2





Let’s gather. Let’s grow. Let’s reset together. 💜





#WomensMonth #ResetBrunch #SistersWithAPurpose #WomenWhoBuild #IntentionalLiving



