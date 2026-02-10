Sisters Wtih A Purpose Foundation

Hosted by

Sisters Wtih A Purpose Foundation

About this event

Reset Brunch

106 Hay St

Fayetteville, NC 28301, USA

Admission
$35

💜 Join us for our RESET BRUNCH

Hosted by Sisters With A Purpose Foundation

March 15th | 12PM–3PM | The Sip Room


Wear your favorite shades of purple and bring your journal, your planner, and your vision. This is a space for women to connect, share goals, pour into each other, and move forward with clarity.


Light music.

Meaningful conversations.

Aligned energy.


Tickets are $35

✨ FREE for Sisters With A Purpose Foundation members


“Write the vision and make it plain.” — Habakkuk 2:2


Let’s gather. Let’s grow. Let’s reset together. 💜


#WomensMonth #ResetBrunch #SistersWithAPurpose #WomenWhoBuild #IntentionalLiving


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