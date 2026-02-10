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About this event
💜 Join us for our RESET BRUNCH
Hosted by Sisters With A Purpose Foundation
March 15th | 12PM–3PM | The Sip Room
Wear your favorite shades of purple and bring your journal, your planner, and your vision. This is a space for women to connect, share goals, pour into each other, and move forward with clarity.
Light music.
Meaningful conversations.
Aligned energy.
Tickets are $35
✨ FREE for Sisters With A Purpose Foundation members
“Write the vision and make it plain.” — Habakkuk 2:2
Let’s gather. Let’s grow. Let’s reset together. 💜
#WomensMonth #ResetBrunch #SistersWithAPurpose #WomenWhoBuild #IntentionalLiving
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