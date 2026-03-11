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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes boat tour, dinner, and drinks.
Tickets for government employees. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes boat tour, dinner, and drinks.
Tickets for sponsors or speakers. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes boat tour, dinner, and drinks. If you are a sponsor, this is purchased (at no cost) in conjunction with the sponsorship above for additional tickets needed.
Four tickets to the Resilience Boat Tour and company recognition (verbal and printed). Please ensure that "Sponsor/Speaker Admission - Free" are purchased for each attendee and email company logo to [email protected] for signage.
Two tickets to the Resilience Boat Tour and company recognition (verbal and printed). Please ensure that "Sponsor/Speaker Admission - Free" are purchased for each attendee and email company logo to [email protected] for signage.
One ticket to the Resilience Boat Tour and company recognition (verbal and printed). Please ensure that "Sponsor/Speaker Admission - Free" are purchased for each attendee and email company logo to [email protected] for signage.
$
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