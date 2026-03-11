Hosted by

SAME Charleston Post

About this event

Resilience Boat Tour

360 Concord St

Charleston, SC 29403, USA

General Admission
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes boat tour, dinner, and drinks.

Government Admission
$40

Tickets for government employees. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes boat tour, dinner, and drinks.

Sponsor/Speaker/Scholarship Admission - Free
Free

Tickets for sponsors or speakers. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes boat tour, dinner, and drinks. If you are a sponsor, this is purchased (at no cost) in conjunction with the sponsorship above for additional tickets needed.

Pearl Sponsor
$1,000

Four tickets to the Resilience Boat Tour and company recognition (verbal and printed). Please ensure that "Sponsor/Speaker Admission - Free" are purchased for each attendee and email company logo to [email protected] for signage.

Shell Sponsor
$500

Two tickets to the Resilience Boat Tour and company recognition (verbal and printed). Please ensure that "Sponsor/Speaker Admission - Free" are purchased for each attendee and email company logo to [email protected] for signage.

Spat Sponsor
$250

One ticket to the Resilience Boat Tour and company recognition (verbal and printed). Please ensure that "Sponsor/Speaker Admission - Free" are purchased for each attendee and email company logo to [email protected] for signage.

Add a donation for SAME Charleston Post

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