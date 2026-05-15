Resilience Day Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
$499 value Laser hair removal is a medical procedure that uses a laser — an intense, pulsating beam of light — to remove unwanted hair. During laser hair removal, a laser beam passes through the skin to an individual hair follicle. The intense heat of the laser damages the hair follicle, which inhibits future hair growth.
Terms and conditions: Only for removal for a small or medium size area. Valid until December 2026
Starting bid
$150 value Downtown Medusa has built a reputation for providing advanced, non-surgical cosmetic services tailored to a wide range of aesthetic needs. Their service list includes:
And more.
Starting bid
The Mini Stress Reduction Treatment is a simplified Acupuncture treatment session to help lower stress, alleviate anxiety and help you feel relaxed and amazing.
Relaxing music will be playing while you rest comfortably in a quiet and private room. 2 to 4 auricular (ear) acupuncture points will be stimulated to encourage a deep sense of relaxation and reduce stress and anxiety. The points are removed after a period of 20 minutes.
If you’ve never experienced the benefits of acupuncture this is a great way to experience the myriad of benefits in an abbreviated time frame
Starting bid
Be photographed by World Renowned Bradford in either his New York or Miami location. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on a canvas with a lavish artistry plus a one night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or the EAST Miami Hotel.
Terms and conditions: Portrait may be a family or individual (sorry no pets). Winning bidder must contact Bradford Portraits for a mutually agreed upon date and for the hotel booking. Package does not include transportation. Hotel must be used at same time as and in conjuction with portrait session.
Starting bid
Exclusive Styling Service with Keely B Styles
Experience the world of high fashion, with a personal styling session by the renowed celebrity stylist, image consultant, and film and television costume designer, Keely Bembry, recognize as Keely B Styles. Her extensive portfolio includes notable clients such as Lil Kim, Rihanna, Tyson, Beckford, Chris Rock, Mary J. Blige, Flaviana Matata, Rosario, Dawson, Meagan Good, Foxy Brown, Cher, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Waka Flocka, French Montana, and many more. Including working with top designers and played a pivotal role in major New York Fashion Week.
This exclusive auction offers you a personal one on one styling experience with Keely B Styles. In addition, to her expert styling advice, you'll recieve an outfit that encapsulates her signature style and creativity.
Styling Fee: Valued at $1200, this package is a rare opportunity to get a celebrity-level makeover from one of the industry's best. Bid new of a chance to transform your style with the guidance of a fashion industry luminary. Services include styling for special occasion, personal shopping for work, or wardrobe enhancement at her chic boutique Secür, in Jersey City. Keely B Styles’ expertise is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Terms and Condition:
Must book an appointment at least one week in advance at the Jersey City, NJ location only. This session includes one full look priced at $189 or less or additional cost will apply.
Starting bid
$200 value
60 minute Call Me Diva Facial with Microdermabrasion & Paraffin Wax for your hands by The Lash Gallery
This diva filled treatment includes a skin analysis, cleansing, exfoliation and extractions. Basic therapy to bring back rejuvenation to your diva status skin. Boost your equity enhancement for a red carpet glow. this includes a golden honey nourishing mask. (Inquire for additional options to address specific concerns.
Microdermabrasion -Deep exfoliation to resurface and uneven skin tone. Targets early signs of aging.
Paraffin Wax- enhance your experience and add therapeutic heat therapy to soften and moisturize your hands and cuticles. It may help leave stiff muscles and joints by improving circulation and increasing blood flow to the area. Those with arthritis may find that this form of heat therapy helps alleviate pains, stiffness, and wellness, as well as, helping to improve mobility and flexibility.
Terms and conditions: expires December 2026
Starting bid
60 minute Turn Back the Hands of Time & Paraffin Wax for your hands.
An age defying treatment that tones and targets, fine lines and wrinkles. This treatment will uncover the youth beneath your mature skin.
Paraffin Wax- enhance your experience and add therapeutic heat therapy to soften and moisturize your hands and cuticles. It may help us leave stiff muscles and joints by improving circulation and increasing blood flow to the area. Those with arthritis may find that this form of heat therapy helps alleviate pains, stiffness, and wellness, as well as, helping to improve mobility and flexibility.
Terms and condition: Expires December 2026
Starting bid
The Refinement Gallery
The Refinement Gallery Brow Maker One-on-One Class
The Refinement Gallery Brow Maker One-on-One Class is a personalized, hands-on (3 hour) training designed for individuals seeking to enhance their eyebrows and lashes with professional precision and confidence. This private session is ideal for beginners and beauty enthusiasts who want to learn how to create realistic, natural-looking brows and complete the look with expertly applied lashes.
Participants receive guided instruction from our experts using The Refinement Gallery and The Lash Gallery professional tools, including the
Each tool is introduced with clear technique, purpose, and application methods to ensure proper use and long-term results.
This class focuses on brow mapping, realistic hair-stroke application, shaping, and finishing techniques, followed by the application of TLG Veloura Glue-less Cluster Lashes created by The Lash Gallery for a polished, effortless finish.
All products used in this session were created by Rochelle-R. E. Magno, Founder and President of Glamming The Warrior, and are now available for personal use.
Group sessions are also available. Please inquire for group bookings and customized experiences. Expires Dec. 31, 2026
Starting bid
Consultation & Treatment at New Look New Life: Facial Rejuvenation A Consultation with Dr. Claudia Kim ($350) + 1 Area of Dysport ($350) Item Description: Using a combination of dermal filler and botulinum toxin can provide you with a younger, yet natural, look. During your consultation Dr. Kim will listen intently to your goals and determine which treatment will best accomplish your desired look. Terms and Conditions: Our healthcare provider will determine if you are an appropriate candidate for neurotoxin or a dermal filler treatment. If you are the offer can be redeemed at our Manhattan or Westchester Office during regular office hours. The value of this offer cannot be redeemed or exchanged for cash. The complete value of this offer must be used in a single transaction.
Consultation & Treatment at New Look New Life: Facial Rejuvenation A Consultation with Dr. Claudia Kim ($350) + 1 Area of Dysport ($350) Item Description: Using a combination of dermal filler and botulinum toxin can provide you with a younger, yet natural, look. During your consultation Dr. Kim will listen intently to your goals and determine which treatment will best accomplish your desired look. Terms and Conditions: Our healthcare provider will determine if you are an appropriate candidate for neurotoxin or a dermal filler treatment. If you are the offer can be redeemed at our Manhattan or Westchester Office during regular office hours. The value of this offer cannot be redeemed or exchanged for cash. The complete value of this offer must be used in a single transaction.
Starting bid
Consultation & Treatment at New Look New Life: Facial Rejuvenation A Consultation with Dr. Claudia Kim ($350) + 1 Syringe of Restylane ($850) Item Description: Using a combination of dermal filler and botulinum toxin can provide you with a younger, yet natural, look. During your consultation Dr. Kim will listen intently to your goals and determine which treatment will best accomplish your desired look. Terms and Conditions: Our healthcare provider will determine if you are an appropriate candidate for neurotoxin or a dermal filler treatment. If you are the offer can be redeemed at our Manhattan or Westchester Office during regular office hours. The value of this offer cannot be redeemed or exchanged for cash. The complete value of this offer must be used in a single transaction.
Consultation & Treatment at New Look New Life: Facial Rejuvenation A Consultation with Dr. Claudia Kim ($350) + 1 Syringe of Restylane ($850) Item Description: Using a combination of dermal filler and botulinum toxin can provide you with a younger, yet natural, look. During your consultation Dr. Kim will listen intently to your goals and determine which treatment will best accomplish your desired look. Terms and Conditions: Our healthcare provider will determine if you are an appropriate candidate for neurotoxin or a dermal filler treatment. If you are the offer can be redeemed at our Manhattan or Westchester Office during regular office hours. The value of this offer cannot be redeemed or exchanged for cash. The complete value of this offer must be used in a single transaction.Computer Science
Starting bid
$500 gift certificate towards facials of your choice at Graceful Skin & Body Spa
$500 gift certificate towards facials of your choice at Graceful Skin & Body Spa
Starting bid
Enjoy fresh cold pressed and nutrient rich juices and smoothies from Juicy City in Jersey City. All juices are hand pressed. $50 value
Starting bid
Enjoy a 60 minute massage from Sandy's Therapy
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!