The Wright Cause Urban Youth Conservation

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The Wright Cause Urban Youth Conservation

About this event

Resilience Rising Program Fees

Program Intake Fee
$150

An intake fee is required for all new participants.

Resilience Rising Monthly Program Fee
$900
This payment supports participation in TWCUYC’s Resilience Rising program, including housing, basic food support, case management, and daily support services.
The baseline monthly program fee is $900.
Resilience Rising Weekly Payment
$225

Weekly payment option for the Resilience Rising program. Four weekly payments equal the full monthly program fee.

Sponsor a Participant, Flexible Amount
Pay what you can

Support a participant in the Resilience Rising program. Contributions of any amount help provide housing, meals, and support services.

Add a donation for The Wright Cause Urban Youth Conservation

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