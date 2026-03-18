Resilience Rising Program Fees

About this event
An intake fee is required for all new participants.
This payment supports participation in TWCUYC’s Resilience Rising program, including housing, basic food support, case management, and daily support services.
The baseline monthly program fee is $900.
Weekly payment option for the Resilience Rising program. Four weekly payments equal the full monthly program fee.
Support a participant in the Resilience Rising program. Contributions of any amount help provide housing, meals, and support services.
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