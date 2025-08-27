AMWC x Synott Sisters: Resilience Through the Names of Allah

Hosted by
About this event
Sugar Land, TX 77498, USA
Thanks to your generosity, AMWC is able to offer impactful community events like this one — free of charge.
While this is a free, ticketed event, we invite you to consider making a donation during registration.
Your contribution helps offset event costs and directly supports AMWC’s mission:
Empowering individuals and communities through faith-based education, charitable service, social advocacy, and community outreach.
Every gift, no matter the amount, makes a difference.
Thank you for being part of our work!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!