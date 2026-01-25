Resilient Arrow Project's Silent Auction 2026

2 Br/ 2.5 Bath / 9 guests



Experience breathtaking beauty where the Blue Ridge Mountains meet the Smokies with a stay at this Clyde vacation rental cabin! Featuring 2 bedrooms, a sleeping loft, and 2.5 bathrooms, 'Overlook Retreat' is the perfect basecamp for exploring the nearby attractions. Venture out to hike the trails of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park or hit the slopes at the Cataloochee Ski Area. Head back to 'Serenity Ridge' to relax in the hot tub while taking in the unobstructed mountain views.



The space

Property Unaffected by Hurricane - Guests Welcome! | Charcoal Grill | Furnished Deck | ~ 10 Mi to Waynesville



Bedroom 1: Queen Bed | Bedroom 2: 2 Full Beds | Loft: King Bed | Additional Sleeping: Twin Cot



INDOOR LIVING: Smart TVs, wood-burning fireplace (decorative only), air hockey/ping pong table, dining table, board games, books

KITCHEN: Drip coffee maker, complimentary coffee, cooking utensils, dishware & flatware, dishwasher, ice maker, microwave, toaster, spices

OUTDOOR LIVING: Deck, cornhole, furnished deck, porch swing, fire pit, private hot tub

GENERAL: Free WiFi, central air conditioning & heating, complimentary toiletries, 2 hair dryers, hangers, in-unit laundry machines, laundry detergent, linens/towels, trash bags/paper towels, keyless entry

FAQ: Exterior security cameras (2, facing out)

ACCESSIBILITY: Step-free entry, 3-story home, steps to access main living area & kitchen

PARKING: Driveway (5 vehicles)

Guest access

Guests will have access to the entire property via self check-in

Other things to note

- No smoking

- No pets allowed

- No events, parties, or large gatherings

- Must be at least 24 years old to book

- Additional fees and taxes may apply

- Photo ID may be required upon check-in

- NOTE: The wood-burning fireplace is not available for guest use

- NOTE: This mountain home is open and ready to welcome guests. While this property was fortunately spared from the recent hurricane, we acknowledge that many nearby areas, particularly in Clyde and surrounding communities, are still in recovery. Despite the challenges, our region's natural beauty remains as captivating as ever. Visitors can still enjoy breathtaking autumn foliage, apple picking at local orchards, access to select hiking trails, open restaurants and local shopping, Sierra Nevada Breing Co. experiences, and much more!

- NOTE: Please respect all closures and restricted areas, support local businesses that have reopened and be mindful of ongoing recovery efforts

- NOTE: The driveway is not plowed in the winter however, salt buckets are provided if needed. There is a fully paved road up to the driveway

- NOTE: This 3-story home does not require steps to enter the property, but stairs are required to access the main living area, kitchen, Bedroom 1, and loft area

- NOTE: Your safety matters. This property features 2 exterior security cameras located by the front door facing the entryway and located by the downstairs porch facing out. The cameras are outward facing and do not look into any interior spaces. The cameras will not record video or sound while guests are in residence



Dates based on availability



AIR bnb pricing: $1200