Resilient Arrow Project's Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
2 Br/ 2.5 Bath / 9 guests
Experience breathtaking beauty where the Blue Ridge Mountains meet the Smokies with a stay at this Clyde vacation rental cabin! Featuring 2 bedrooms, a sleeping loft, and 2.5 bathrooms, 'Overlook Retreat' is the perfect basecamp for exploring the nearby attractions. Venture out to hike the trails of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park or hit the slopes at the Cataloochee Ski Area. Head back to 'Serenity Ridge' to relax in the hot tub while taking in the unobstructed mountain views.
The space
Property Unaffected by Hurricane - Guests Welcome! | Charcoal Grill | Furnished Deck | ~ 10 Mi to Waynesville
Bedroom 1: Queen Bed | Bedroom 2: 2 Full Beds | Loft: King Bed | Additional Sleeping: Twin Cot
INDOOR LIVING: Smart TVs, wood-burning fireplace (decorative only), air hockey/ping pong table, dining table, board games, books
KITCHEN: Drip coffee maker, complimentary coffee, cooking utensils, dishware & flatware, dishwasher, ice maker, microwave, toaster, spices
OUTDOOR LIVING: Deck, cornhole, furnished deck, porch swing, fire pit, private hot tub
GENERAL: Free WiFi, central air conditioning & heating, complimentary toiletries, 2 hair dryers, hangers, in-unit laundry machines, laundry detergent, linens/towels, trash bags/paper towels, keyless entry
FAQ: Exterior security cameras (2, facing out)
ACCESSIBILITY: Step-free entry, 3-story home, steps to access main living area & kitchen
PARKING: Driveway (5 vehicles)
Guest access
Guests will have access to the entire property via self check-in
Other things to note
- No smoking
- No pets allowed
- No events, parties, or large gatherings
- Must be at least 24 years old to book
- Additional fees and taxes may apply
- Photo ID may be required upon check-in
- NOTE: The wood-burning fireplace is not available for guest use
- NOTE: This mountain home is open and ready to welcome guests. While this property was fortunately spared from the recent hurricane, we acknowledge that many nearby areas, particularly in Clyde and surrounding communities, are still in recovery. Despite the challenges, our region's natural beauty remains as captivating as ever. Visitors can still enjoy breathtaking autumn foliage, apple picking at local orchards, access to select hiking trails, open restaurants and local shopping, Sierra Nevada Breing Co. experiences, and much more!
- NOTE: Please respect all closures and restricted areas, support local businesses that have reopened and be mindful of ongoing recovery efforts
- NOTE: The driveway is not plowed in the winter however, salt buckets are provided if needed. There is a fully paved road up to the driveway
- NOTE: This 3-story home does not require steps to enter the property, but stairs are required to access the main living area, kitchen, Bedroom 1, and loft area
- NOTE: Your safety matters. This property features 2 exterior security cameras located by the front door facing the entryway and located by the downstairs porch facing out. The cameras are outward facing and do not look into any interior spaces. The cameras will not record video or sound while guests are in residence
Dates based on availability
AIR bnb pricing: $1200
Starting bid
2 bedrooms/ 2 Bathroom; Sleeps 6
The Smiley Face House
Goat Island is unique! Arriving by your own Private Boat, or option to add on transportation, this is where the fun begins...... You can paint your own individual theme for your stay on the back of the Smiley Face, a game of Ping Pong on the front porch, laying in hammocks, fishing the back side of the island on Gray Bay, kayaking the ICW, swimming off the dock, and exploring Buccaneer Road.
Enjoy beautiful sun sets and rises. Cook local oysters under the stars while sitting around a roaring fire, or bask in the sun for hours on your own private dock while your fishing and crabbing lines are out catching fresh seafood for dinner. The Smiley Face House can offer you all of this and more for year round fun and relaxation.
The house has a complete wrap around deck so there is always shade or sun shine somewhere.
This home features two bedrooms. One bedroom has a king size bed and one bedroom has a queen size bed with one set of bunk beds, sleeping a total of six people. Home includes a fully equipped kitchen with several new appliances, 44" flat screen with complete direct tv, gas and charcoal grill, 4 kayaks 2 double and 2 single, dock, ping pong table, giant jinga, hook and hoop, games, and linens. There is an additional apartment available for rent that sleeps 2 people. It has 1 king size bed...Adults only...Please remember this is an island you can only get to by boat. If you do not have a boat we will be happy to provide a ride to and from the Island for check in and check out. If this is needed you must inform the owner when booking.
Available date subject to owners discretion (no holidays).
Valued at: $845
Starting bid
REMARKABLE! THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO GOLF AT THE MEMBERS ONLY CLUB BULLS BAY! TRULY, A ONE-OF-A-KIND CLUB EXPERIENCE. Amid windswept savannahs and centuries-old live oaks lies a course that entwines the ultimate in atmosphere and course design. In the tradition of MacKenzie, Mike Strantz created an extraordinary layout that thrills each and every round. Couple the area’s best golf experience with our well-appointed clubhouse, exciting and expansive member social calendar, and The Ranch, a state-of-the-art golf learning facility, Bulls Bay offers the premier club experience in all the Lowcountry. Situated minutes from downtown Charleston, SC. Bulls Bay Golf Club membership is currently full. Please check back with us at a later time. Enjoy a golf round for 4 people.
Starting bid
16x20 framed watercolor painting titled “Herons by the Sea”Value: $475
Starting bid
This deal is a keeper! Do you have a kiddo who loves soccer & lives in the LowCounty? Then look no further than this amazing soccer camp. Valued at $250 watching your kids score or save a goal: Priceless! Camp is Monday - Thursday
9-12 time
Coed
Ages 8-13
5 different camp weeks availableAvailable dates: June 1-4
June 15-18
July 6th-9th
July 13-16
Pick one week date but needs to email and claim spot by March 1st .
Winner will be contacted by RAP member and provided with contact information needed to claim prize directly from SURF.
Starting bid
Enjoy a weekend (or a few) of exploring all Greenville has to offer! $100 to sidewell pizza;
$100 gift card + mug to other lands; 2 weeks unlimited yoga x2 ($60 each) at greenville yoga; half day bike rental for 2 ($72) from reedy rides; $100 gift card to the pantry by EMIY & $50 LEWIS BBQ GREENVILLE valued at > $615!
Starting bid
Captain Bryson
As a USCG Licensed Captain, Bryson brings skill, experience, and a true passion for the water. From navigating Charleston’s historic harbor to finding the best sand bars and dolphin-watching spots, he loves sharing the beauty of the coast while keeping every trip safe, enjoyable, and most importantly, fun!
First Mate — Faith
Growing up on boats since childhood, the water has always been a part of life. From family outings to now helping guide guests aboard Latitude 32, being on the water is second nature. As First Mate, I’m here to make sure every charter feels welcoming, relaxed, and unforgettable.
Together, we created Latitude 32 to share our love for boating and Charleston’s stunning coastline with others—whether you’re here for adventure, celebration, or simply a peaceful day on the water. Value: $400
Starting bid
$400 worth of gift cards to Charleston fun park, swag and an ax- throwing game! Get your FUN on with Go-Karts, 36 Holes of Mini-Golf, an Outdoor Axe Throwing Arena, a Virtual Reality Roller Coaster, Bumper Cars, a Full Arcade with Prizes and the all new OMNI VR Battle Arena! And if all that makes you hungry or thirsty… we have Hot Dogs, Pretzels, Dippin’ Dots, Icee, Chips and Soft Drinks (including adult beverages like beer and wine). If you’re looking for some fun, then you’ve come to the right place! Value: $500
Starting bid
More than just a play space, sensory gym, and therapy center—it’s a community where inclusion, joy, and belonging thrive. Here, children are not only encouraged to play and explore but also to learn what it means to be a good friend—understanding, including, and interacting with peers who may learn, move, or communicate differently than they do. Through play, we help foster kindness, patience, and empathy, laying the foundation for meaningful friendships. Value: $250
Starting bid
The 2017 Davis Estates Phase V Cabernet Sauvignon is a highly acclaimed, full-bodied Napa Valley red wine ($400/bottle) featuring intense aromas of dark fruit, cassis, and, based on some, 17% Cabernet Franc. Crafted by Philippe Melka with a 14.9% alcohol content, this 92-point (Wine Spectator/Galloni) wine is aged 22 months in 90% new French oak, offering a lush, tannic structure. Valued at $400.00. WINNER MUST BE OVER 21 YEARS OF AGE AND WILL BE CARDED UPON RECEIPT.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!