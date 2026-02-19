Resisting & Thriving, Community Rising Institutes (2026)

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$0-$10; Youth ages 13–24, high school and college students, youth organizers. Choose this if you are a young person or student; we want you here and cost should not be a barrier. Pay between $0 and $10 as you are able, with $0 always welcome.
$10-$50; K–12 educators, paraprofessionals, college students with some income, under‑/unemployed community members, grassroots organizers. Choose this if paying the full $100 would be a hardship and you often have to make trade‑offs to cover basic needs. Paying within this range keeps the gathering accessible while honoring your realities.
$50-$100; Many full‑time educators, nonprofit staff, early‑career higher ed, community members with stable income. Choose this if you can reliably meet your basic needs and have some discretionary income. This range reflects the true per‑participant cost of the event, with $100 covering your full share.
$100; Tenured faculty, administrators, consultants, higher‑income professionals, people with significant savings or income. Choose this if you experience financial security or class privilege. Paying at the top of the scale helps underwrite Youth and Community registrations while staying within our maximum. Doubling your ticket or donation amount affords LESMCC to support an additional community member at no cost to them.
Anyone who needs a free option. Choose this if paying any amount would compromise your ability to meet basic needs for yourself or your family. No explanation is needed; your presence is the contribution.
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