Resources & Merch - Holy Spirit 2025

Novena Prayer Guide item
$2

Printed complete prayer guide for the 2033 Novena in preparation of Holy Spirit 2033

A Grace for the Whole Church (Copy) item
$15

A Grace for the Whole Church: Encountering the Holy Spirit through Baptism in the Holy Spirit is meant to make baptism in the Holy Spirit more available and integrated in all areas of Catholic life with the goal to strengthen the Catholic Church's efforts in forming evangelized, catechized, "sacramentalized", charismatic, missionary disciples.

Travel Tumbler item
$25

Insulated Cup item
$20

Water Bottle item
$17

Notebook item
$12

T-Shirt item
$25

Baptism in the Holy Spirit (New Edition) item
$15

Book by CHARIS International (ICCRS)

Deliverance Ministry item
$15

Book by CHARIS International (ICCRS)

The New Life in the Spirit Seminar Team Manual (New Edition) item
$15

Book Edited by Therese Boucher

Celebrating a Charismatic Jubilee item
$15

Book by Fr. Bob Hogan, BBD

A Prayer Journal for Baptism in the Holy Spirit item
$5

Book by Therese Boucher

Strengthening Prayer Groups item
$5

Edited by Sr. Mary Anne Schaenzer, SSND

Prayer Card Bundle item
$4.50

1 of each 6 prayer cards: Daily Prayer, Weekly Prayer, Veni Creator Spiritus, Pentecost Sequence, Prayer for Renewal, and The Holy Spirit Chaplet.

Daily Prayer Cards - Packs of 10 item
$7.50

Daily Prayer Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards in packs of 10.

Daily Prayer Cards - Packs of 100 item
$50

Daily Prayer Cards Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards.
Savings of $0.25 per card when purchasing packs of 100.
NOTE: If ordering 1,000 please contact our office at [email protected] to receive bulk discount pricing.

Weekly Prayer Cards - Packs of 10 item
$7.50

Weekly Prayer Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards in packs of 10.

Weekly Prayer Cards - Packs of 100 item
$50

Weekly Prayer Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards.
Savings of $0.25 per card when purchasing packs of 100.
NOTE: If ordering 1,000 please contact our office at [email protected] to receive bulk discount pricing.

Pentecost Sequence Prayer Cards - Packs of 10 item
$7.50

Pentecost Sequence Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards in packs of 10.

Pentecost Sequence Prayer Cards - Packs of 100 item
$50

Pentecost Sequence Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards.
Savings of $0.25 per card when purchasing packs of 100. NOTE: If ordering 1,000 please contact our office at [email protected] to receive bulk discount pricing.

Veni Creator Spiritus Prayer Cards - Packs of 10 item
$7.50

Veni Creator Spiritus Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards in packs of 10.

Veni Creator Spiritus Prayer Cards - Packs of 100 item
$50

Veni, Creator Spiritus Prayer Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards.
Savings of $0.25 per card when purchasing packs of 100. NOTE: If ordering 1,000 please contact our office at [email protected] to receive bulk discount pricing.

Prayer for Renewal Prayer Cards - Packs of 10 item
$7.50

Prayer for Renewal Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards in packs of 10.

Prayer for Renewal Prayer Cards - Packs of 100 item
$50

Prayer for Renewal - Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards.
Savings of $0.25 per card when purchasing packs of 100. NOTE: If ordering 1,000 please contact our office at [email protected] to receive bulk discount pricing.

The Holy Spirit Chaplet Prayer Cards - Packs of 10 item
$7.50

Prayer for Renewal Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards in packs of 10.

The Holy Spirit Chaplet Prayer Cards - Packs of 100 item
$50

The Holy Spirit Chaplet Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards.
Savings of $0.25 per card when purchasing packs of 100. NOTE: If ordering 1,000 please contact our office at [email protected] to receive bulk discount pricing.

Magnifier and LED Light "Be Aglow with the Spirit" Keychain item
$3

