Resources & Merch - Holy Spirit 2025

Printed complete prayer guide for the 2033 Novena in preparation of Holy Spirit 2033
A Grace for the Whole Church: Encountering the Holy Spirit through Baptism in the Holy Spirit is meant to make baptism in the Holy Spirit more available and integrated in all areas of Catholic life with the goal to strengthen the Catholic Church's efforts in forming evangelized, catechized, "sacramentalized", charismatic, missionary disciples.
Faz Stainless Vacuum Travel Tumbler - 18 oz.
Take your tea or coffee on-the-go with this double walled stainless steel travel tumbler with an acrylic easy push-on lid with sliding closure.
Neo Vacuum Insulated Cup - 10 oz.
Enjoy all your favorite beverages with this vacuum insulated cup. Designed to keep drinks hot or cold for hours! A great cup for enjoying wine, tea, coffee and more!
Guzzle Stainless Bottle - 26 oz.
These lightweight reusable bottles are perfect for exercising or hydrating at work. Single-wall stainless steel bottle features a stainless steel screw-on lid.
TaskRight Afton Notebook with Pen.
Use this TaskRight® notebook to record insights at Spirit-filled conferences! This perfectly bound notebook has a polyurethane hard cover, medium point pen, & ribbon page marker.
Port 50/50 Blend T-Shirt
This Port & Company® Core Blend Tee is made of 5.5-oz, 50/45/5 cotton/polyester/recycled polyester blend. Sizes: M,L,XL,XXL
1 of each 6 prayer cards: Daily Prayer, Weekly Prayer, Veni Creator Spiritus, Pentecost Sequence, Prayer for Renewal, and The Holy Spirit Chaplet.
Daily Prayer Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards in packs of 10.
Daily Prayer Cards Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards.
Savings of $0.25 per card when purchasing packs of 100.
NOTE: If ordering 1,000 please contact our office at [email protected] to receive bulk discount pricing.
Weekly Prayer Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards in packs of 10.
Weekly Prayer Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards.
Savings of $0.25 per card when purchasing packs of 100.
NOTE: If ordering 1,000 please contact our office at [email protected] to receive bulk discount pricing.
Pentecost Sequence Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards in packs of 10.
Pentecost Sequence Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards.
Savings of $0.25 per card when purchasing packs of 100. NOTE: If ordering 1,000 please contact our office at [email protected] to receive bulk discount pricing.
Veni Creator Spiritus Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards in packs of 10.
Veni, Creator Spiritus Prayer Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards.
Savings of $0.25 per card when purchasing packs of 100. NOTE: If ordering 1,000 please contact our office at [email protected] to receive bulk discount pricing.
Prayer for Renewal Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards in packs of 10.
Prayer for Renewal - Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards.
Savings of $0.25 per card when purchasing packs of 100. NOTE: If ordering 1,000 please contact our office at [email protected] to receive bulk discount pricing.
Prayer for Renewal Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards in packs of 10.
The Holy Spirit Chaplet Holy Spirit 2033 Prayer Cards.
Savings of $0.25 per card when purchasing packs of 100. NOTE: If ordering 1,000 please contact our office at [email protected] to receive bulk discount pricing.
Black keychain with magnifying glass and LED flashlight with words "Be aglow with the Spirit"
$
