Rest Stop Ministries's 2025 Faithful: Silent Auction

Hosted by
4151 Saundersville Rd, Old Hickory, TN 37138, USA
Starting bid
Two "cell block" tickets to the Nashville Preds vs Vancouver Canucks on November 3rd at 7:30 + Preds Merch!
*Please note that these are transfer tickets. RSM will provide contact information to ensure a smooth transfer of tickets
Starting bid
Starting bid
Stunning hand-knitted shawl by the wonderfully talented Gertrud Jeffries! Gertrud is a beloved RSM volunteer and her incredible knit work is truly a work of art. This shawl is one-of-a-kind!
Starting bid
Stunning hand-knitted shawl by the wonderfully talented Gertrud Jeffries! Gertrud is a beloved RSM volunteer and her incredible knit work is truly a work of art. This shawl is one-of-a-kind!
Starting bid
Set of five ornaments. Original artwork by Carly Carn
Starting bid
Deva Curl hair care set
Starting bid
Olaplex Hair Care Set plus a $65 gift certificate from Shear Grace
Starting bid
Original artwork by Carly Carn
Starting bid
Original artwork by Carly Carn
Starting bid
Original artwork by Carly Carn
Starting bid
Original artwork by Carly Carn
Starting bid
Original artwork by Cathy Dunn
8"x10"
Starting bid
9"x12" Still Life Painting
Starting bid
22"x 28" stretched canvas American Flag wall art from Sister's Whimsy
Starting bid
Gift basket includes small Burton bear, Prosecco plum room spray, peony sachet, and lavender sprig
Starting bid
Canine toys, food and treats gift basket from Mutts and Meows in MJ + Fitbark 2 GPS tracker
Starting bid
Self Care Gift Basket including gifts from Sunday Seed Supply
Starting bid
Fall decor gift basket
Starting bid
Fall themed quiet time gift basket. Includes fall decor and throw blanket.
Starting bid
Four one-day passes for the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere
Starting bid
Date night package includes a one-night cabin stay at Greeter Falls Campground and a $50 gift certificate to local Lebanon eatery, Sammy B's
*Please note that RSM will provide direct contact info for Greeter Falls cabin booking
Starting bid
30-minute massage with Baseline Massage Therapy + $100 gift certificate to Mimi Nail Salon
Starting bid
90-minute massage with Baseline Massage Therapy
Starting bid
Salt Session for 6 at Third Coast Salt in MJ
Starting bid
In-home, catered dinner party for four by Wildberry Cafe and Catering
Starting bid
Package includes two adult day passes + two child passes to Cheekwood Estate and Gardens + dinner for four at local Lebanon eatery, Aubreys
Starting bid
Three climbing vouchers for Nashville Adventure Park
Starting bid
Four day passes to The Adventure Science Center + a $50 gift certificate to Cici's Pizza
Starting bid
Four season passes for Springhouse Theatre 2026 season
Starting bid
One hour consult with Beverly Ayers Interior Design
Starting bid
One hour consultation with Beverly Ayers Interior Design
Starting bid
Two admission tickets for a self-guided tour of the Ryman Museum
Starting bid
Original art by Gabrielle Thompson-Brown; abstract acrylic on canvas
Starting bid
10 x 20 inches • Cloth Cross & Mixed Media on Canvas
Artist: Tobie Wood
Tobie Wood is a Spirit-Led local artist from Tennessee, known for weaving scripture, recovery, redemption, and unexpected objects into her work—making each piece deeply personal and unique. The painting “Redeemed” reflects this signature style, combining a cloth cross with mixed media painting to tell a story of hope and transformation.
Beyond her artwork, Tobie volunteers with Rest Stop Ministries, where she introduces women in recovery to the healing power of creativity. Through art and other meaningful practices, she equips them with tools that will continue to inspire and serve them long after they leave the program.
Starting bid
Beautiful tan suede shoulder bag by Coach
Starting bid
$300 gift card to Rancher Hat bar in Nashville, TN
Starting bid
Bath & Body gift set by L'OCCITANE EN PROVENCE
Starting bid
$300 gift card to Ticketmaster
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!