Rest Stop Ministries
Rest Stop Ministries's 2025 Faithful: Silent Auction

4151 Saundersville Rd, Old Hickory, TN 37138, USA

Nashville Preds Package item
Nashville Preds Package
$100

Two "cell block" tickets to the Nashville Preds vs Vancouver Canucks on November 3rd at 7:30 + Preds Merch!


*Please note that these are transfer tickets. RSM will provide contact information to ensure a smooth transfer of tickets

USA Cornhole Board and Bag Set
$200

Hand-knitted Shawl by Gertrud Jeffries
$400

Stunning hand-knitted shawl by the wonderfully talented Gertrud Jeffries! Gertrud is a beloved RSM volunteer and her incredible knit work is truly a work of art. This shawl is one-of-a-kind!

Hand-knitted Shawl by Gertrud Jeffries
$500

Stunning hand-knitted shawl by the wonderfully talented Gertrud Jeffries! Gertrud is a beloved RSM volunteer and her incredible knit work is truly a work of art. This shawl is one-of-a-kind!

Original Artwork Ornaments
$60

Set of five ornaments. Original artwork by Carly Carn

Deva Curl Hair Care Set
$50

Deva Curl hair care set

Olaplex Hair Care Set + Gift Certificate
$90

Olaplex Hair Care Set plus a $65 gift certificate from Shear Grace

"Beloved" Bird Painting
$90

Original artwork by Carly Carn

"Treasure in Jars of Clay" Painting
$55

Original artwork by Carly Carn

"I am that I am" Painting
$40

Original artwork by Carly Carn

"Behold the King" Painting
$40

Original artwork by Carly Carn

"Weathered" Watercolor Painting
$160

Original artwork by Cathy Dunn

8"x10"

Vintage Still Life Watercolor Painting
$125

9"x12" Still Life Painting

American Flag Wall Art
$40

22"x 28" stretched canvas American Flag wall art from Sister's Whimsy

Bloom with Grace Gift Basket
$20

Gift basket includes small Burton bear, Prosecco plum room spray, peony sachet, and lavender sprig

Mutts and Meows Gift Basket
$60

Canine toys, food and treats gift basket from Mutts and Meows in MJ + Fitbark 2 GPS tracker

Self Care Gift Basket
$100

Self Care Gift Basket including gifts from Sunday Seed Supply

"There's Gnome Place like Home" Gift Basket
$40

Fall decor gift basket

"Quiet Time" Gift Basket
$40

Fall themed quiet time gift basket. Includes fall decor and throw blanket.

Four Zoo Passes
$70

Four one-day passes for the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere

Date Night Package
$200

Date night package includes a one-night cabin stay at Greeter Falls Campground and a $50 gift certificate to local Lebanon eatery, Sammy B's


*Please note that RSM will provide direct contact info for Greeter Falls cabin booking

Nail Salon and Massage Package
$100

30-minute massage with Baseline Massage Therapy + $100 gift certificate to Mimi Nail Salon

Baseline Massage Therapy
$95

90-minute massage with Baseline Massage Therapy

Third Coast Salt Session
$225

Salt Session for 6 at Third Coast Salt in MJ

Private Dinner Party for 4
$195

In-home, catered dinner party for four by Wildberry Cafe and Catering

Family Fun Day
$175

Package includes two adult day passes + two child passes to Cheekwood Estate and Gardens + dinner for four at local Lebanon eatery, Aubreys

Nashville Adventure Park
$100

Three climbing vouchers for Nashville Adventure Park

Day Trip + Pizza Package
$100

Four day passes to The Adventure Science Center + a $50 gift certificate to Cici's Pizza

Springhouse Theatre Season Passes
$200

Four season passes for Springhouse Theatre 2026 season

Interior Design Consultation
$60

One hour consult with Beverly Ayers Interior Design

Interior Design Consult
$60

One hour consultation with Beverly Ayers Interior Design

Ryman Museum Tickets
$40

Two admission tickets for a self-guided tour of the Ryman Museum

"Waves of the Holy Spirit"
$150

Original art by Gabrielle Thompson-Brown; abstract acrylic on canvas

"Redeemed"
$250

10 x 20 inches • Cloth Cross & Mixed Media on Canvas

Artist: Tobie Wood


Tobie Wood is a Spirit-Led local artist from Tennessee, known for weaving scripture, recovery, redemption, and unexpected objects into her work—making each piece deeply personal and unique. The painting “Redeemed” reflects this signature style, combining a cloth cross with mixed media painting to tell a story of hope and transformation.


Beyond her artwork, Tobie volunteers with Rest Stop Ministries, where she introduces women in recovery to the healing power of creativity. Through art and other meaningful practices, she equips them with tools that will continue to inspire and serve them long after they leave the program. 


Coach Bag
$250

Beautiful tan suede shoulder bag by Coach

Rancher Hat Bar Gift Card
$250

$300 gift card to Rancher Hat bar in Nashville, TN

L'OCCITANE EN PROVENCE Set
$250

Bath & Body gift set by L'OCCITANE EN PROVENCE

Ticketmaster Gift Card
$225

$300 gift card to Ticketmaster

