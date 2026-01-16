Reston Community Players Inc's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
This Green D&D die was handmade by our She Kills Monsters cast and crew and will be a lovely gift for your D&D fanatic in your life.
Remember, The secrets of the universe are all behind a DM screen and all proceeds from this silent auction will help fund our college scholarship program for 2026!
Starting bid
This Red and Gold D&D die was handmade by our She Kills Monsters cast and crew and will be a lovely gift for your D&D fanatic in your life.
Remember, "Adventure, not arguments; Imagination, not indignation; Fun, not fumbling for a rulebook!"
All proceeds from this silent auction will help fund our college scholarship program for 2026!
Starting bid
This oversized D12 die was created for RCP's production of She Kills Monsters and can be seen ON STAGE!
These would make a great accent piece for your game room as you "roll to seduce the dragon".
Remember, all proceeds from this silent auction will help fund our college scholarship program for 2026!
Starting bid
This oversized D20 die was created for RCP's production of She Kills Monsters and can be seen ON STAGE!
"There is a comfort in iron, a promise of safety, a second chance if mistakes are made. But a city is more a forest than a sword."
Remember, all proceeds from this silent auction will help fund our college scholarship program for 2026!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!