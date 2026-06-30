Rolling green hills and a barn with a cross are in the foreground, set against a bright sun and blue sky within a circular logo that reads "RESTORATION FARM at EDEN VILLAGE of TULSA."
Restoration Farm

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Restoration Farm

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Restoration Farm

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Ruby Red Harvest Tomatoes - 1lb Farm Bundle item
Ruby Red Harvest Tomatoes - 1lb Farm Bundle
$2.50

Bring home the flavor of summer with our fresh, organically grown red tomatoes, vine-ripened for exceptional taste and harvested at their peak.

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Garden Green Tomatoes - 1lb Farm Bundle item
Garden Green Tomatoes - 1lb Farm Bundle
$1.50

Perfect for frying, pickling, or your favorite recipes, our fresh, organically grown green non-ripe tomatoes are hand-picked for crisp texture and delicious flavor.

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Fresh Picked Organic Cucumbers - 2lbs Farm Bundle item
Fresh Picked Organic Cucumbers - 2lbs Farm Bundle
$5

Enjoy 2 pounds of our crisp, organically grown cucumbers, freshly harvested from Restoration Farm and perfect for salads, snacking, or homemade pickles.

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Pick Your Own Organic Garden Cucumbers - 2lbs Farm Bundle item
Pick Your Own Organic Garden Cucumbers - 2lbs Farm Bundle
$2

Stroll through the garden and hand-pick your own fresh, organically grown cucumbers straight from the vine for the ultimate farm-to-table experience.

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Mrs. Johnson's Bread & Butter Pickles item
Mrs. Johnson's Bread & Butter Pickles
$6

Enjoy a taste of nostalgia with Mrs. Johnson's Signature Bread & Butter Pickles—crisp, refrigerated homemade pickles inspired by the award-winning recipe made famous in Mayberry on The Andy Griffith Show and lovingly crafted by Eden Village neighbors.

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Mrs. Johnson's Dill Pickles item
Mrs. Johnson's Dill Pickles
$6

Enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of Dill Pickles—fresh, refrigerated, homemade pickles lovingly made by our Eden Village neighbors and inspired by the award-winning recipe of Mrs. Johnson from Mayberry on The Andy Griffith Show, delivering old-fashioned dill flavor in every bite.

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Mrs. Johnson's Gherkin Pickles item
Mrs. Johnson's Gherkin Pickles
$6

Enjoy these crisp, bite-sized Garden Gems Gherkins—fresh, refrigerated homemade pickles lovingly made by our Eden Village neighbors and inspired by the award-winning recipe of Mrs. Johnson from Mayberry on The Andy Griffith Show, bringing old-fashioned flavor to every jar.

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Mrs. Johnson's Pickles Per Case item
Mrs. Johnson's Pickles Per Case
$18

Stock your pantry or share with family and friends by purchasing Mrs. Johnson's Pickles by the Case—12 jars of fresh, refrigerated homemade pickles lovingly made by our Eden Village neighbors and inspired by the award-winning recipe of Mrs. Johnson from Mayberry on The Andy Griffith Show.

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One Dozen Farm Fresh Eggs item
One Dozen Farm Fresh Eggs
$6

Enjoy a dozen of our farm-fresh eggs, hand-collected from our happy, well-cared-for hens and packed with rich flavor while supporting the mission of Restoration Farm and Eden Village Tulsa.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!