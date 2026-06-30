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Bring home the flavor of summer with our fresh, organically grown red tomatoes, vine-ripened for exceptional taste and harvested at their peak.
Perfect for frying, pickling, or your favorite recipes, our fresh, organically grown green non-ripe tomatoes are hand-picked for crisp texture and delicious flavor.
Enjoy 2 pounds of our crisp, organically grown cucumbers, freshly harvested from Restoration Farm and perfect for salads, snacking, or homemade pickles.
Stroll through the garden and hand-pick your own fresh, organically grown cucumbers straight from the vine for the ultimate farm-to-table experience.
Enjoy a taste of nostalgia with Mrs. Johnson's Signature Bread & Butter Pickles—crisp, refrigerated homemade pickles inspired by the award-winning recipe made famous in Mayberry on The Andy Griffith Show and lovingly crafted by Eden Village neighbors.
Enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of Dill Pickles—fresh, refrigerated, homemade pickles lovingly made by our Eden Village neighbors and inspired by the award-winning recipe of Mrs. Johnson from Mayberry on The Andy Griffith Show, delivering old-fashioned dill flavor in every bite.
Enjoy these crisp, bite-sized Garden Gems Gherkins—fresh, refrigerated homemade pickles lovingly made by our Eden Village neighbors and inspired by the award-winning recipe of Mrs. Johnson from Mayberry on The Andy Griffith Show, bringing old-fashioned flavor to every jar.
Stock your pantry or share with family and friends by purchasing Mrs. Johnson's Pickles by the Case—12 jars of fresh, refrigerated homemade pickles lovingly made by our Eden Village neighbors and inspired by the award-winning recipe of Mrs. Johnson from Mayberry on The Andy Griffith Show.
Enjoy a dozen of our farm-fresh eggs, hand-collected from our happy, well-cared-for hens and packed with rich flavor while supporting the mission of Restoration Farm and Eden Village Tulsa.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!