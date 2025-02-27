Restorative Justice 101

The cost of the training plus a little more. Selecting this rate ensures we can continue to offer services to others for below cost. The equitable rate is above the cost of providing the service for folks who have access to greater financial resources. This helps ensure financial accessibility for all folks on a path toward restoring our communities and schools.
Sustainable Rate
$75
The regular rate for the service. The sustainable rate covers the cost of providing the service in a way that is sustainable for us as an organization that prioritizes the building of restorative justice in equitable and accessible ways.
Accessible Rate
$50
This rate supports a system of mutual aid and access to community wealth.
The accessible rate is below the cost of providing the service, for people with less access to financial resources. We believe that access to restorative justice is a human right, and should not be restricted by access to financial resources.
Accessible Rate
$20
This rate supports a system of mutual aid and access to community wealth.
The accessible rate is below the cost of providing the service, for people with less access to financial resources. We believe that access to restorative justice is a human right, and should not be restricted by access to financial resources.
