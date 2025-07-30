Restorative Performance 2025 Fall Cohort

This is the full price ticket of the workshop which fully compensates your Licensed Creative Arts Therapists
100% of your ticket still goes towards compensating your Licensed Creative Arts Therapists
100% of your ticket still goes towards compensating your Licensed Creative Arts Therapists
SOLD OUT
This is the full price ticket of the workshop which fully compensates your Licensed Creative Arts Therapists
100% of your ticket still goes towards compensating your Licensed Creative Arts Therapists
100% of your ticket still goes towards compensating your Licensed Creative Arts Therapists
SOLD OUT
This is the full price ticket of the workshop which fully compensates your Licensed Creative Arts Therapists
100% of your ticket still goes towards compensating your Licensed Creative Arts Therapists
100% of your ticket still goes towards compensating your Licensed Creative Arts Therapists
SOLD OUT
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing