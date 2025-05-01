Restore Clergy's Programs

Leading From Abundance
$750
Leading from Abundance is a 4-week virtual program designed to help clergy understand how the physical and emotional demands of ministry impact their decision-making, relationships, energy, and long-term effectiveness.

4 Live zoom sessions with a small cohort meeting January 8, 15, 22, 29, 2026 from 10:30-noon PST.

Restoration Fellowship Deposit
$500

The total cost of the 2026 Restoration Fellowship is $4500. This is the deposit that reserves your spot and you will be invoiced for the remaining amount.

Beginning Post-Easter April 2026

Our year-long hybrid program combines retreats and virtual gatherings specifically designed to support clergy, provide a comprehensive approach to building resilience while enhancing leadership skills and well-being.

