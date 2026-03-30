Restoring Hope: The Honorable Colin J. Witt Memorial Foundation

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Restoring Hope: The Honorable Colin J. Witt Memorial Foundation

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Restoring Hope: The Honorable Colin J. Witt Memorial Foundation's Shop

Bumper Sticker: Do Good Anyway item
Bumper Sticker: Do Good Anyway
$3
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Koozie item
Koozie item
Koozie
$3
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Notecards: No Act of Kindness No Matter How Small item
Notecards: No Act of Kindness No Matter How Small
$10

No Act of Kindness No Matter How Small is Ever Wasted (Notecards)


Commemorative art prints and notecards specifically were created by ArtForce Iowa in honor of Colin, and are taken from the panels of the memorial art corridor on the Bill Riley Trail in his honor. Proceeds of these items specifically we would split with ArtForce again to their Transitions Program.

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Commemorative Print item
Commemorative Print
$15

No Act of Kindness No Matter How Small is Ever Wasted (Print)


Commemorative art prints and notecards specifically were created by ArtForce Iowa in honor of Colin, and are taken from the panels of the memorial art corridor on the Bill Riley Trail in his honor. Proceeds of these items specifically we would split with ArtForce again to their Transitions Program.

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Paintbrush Notecard item
Paintbrush Notecard item
Paintbrush Notecard
$3

Commemorative art prints and notecards specifically were created by ArtForce Iowa in honor of Colin, and are taken from the panels of the memorial art corridor on the Bill Riley Trail in his honor. Proceeds of these items specifically we would split with ArtForce again to their Transitions Program.

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Restoring Hope Commemorative Print item
Restoring Hope Commemorative Print
$15
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Restoring Hope Hoodie: Size Small item
Restoring Hope Hoodie: Size Small
$40

Stay cozy while making a difference. Our Restoring Hope Hoodie is made from a soft cotton-blend fleece with a front pocket and drawstring hood.

Every hoodie features the Restoring Hope logo and helps support our mission to bring books, resources, and hope to children in need.

  • Unisex fit
  • Front pouch pocket

Perfect for cool days, bike rides, or relaxing at home — and a great way to share hope wherever you go.

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Restoring Hope Hoodie: Size Medium item
Restoring Hope Hoodie: Size Medium
$40

Stay cozy while making a difference. Our Restoring Hope Hoodie is made from a soft cotton-blend fleece with a front pocket and drawstring hood.

Every hoodie features the Restoring Hope logo and helps support our mission to bring books, resources, and hope to children in need.

  • Unisex fit
  • Front pouch pocket

Perfect for cool days, bike rides, or relaxing at home — and a great way to share hope wherever you go.

0
Restoring Hope Hoodie: Size Large item
Restoring Hope Hoodie: Size Large
$40

Stay cozy while making a difference. Our Restoring Hope Hoodie is made from a soft cotton-blend fleece with a front pocket and drawstring hood.

Every hoodie features the Restoring Hope logo and helps support our mission to bring books, resources, and hope to children in need.

  • Unisex fit
  • Front pouch pocket

Perfect for cool days, bike rides, or relaxing at home — and a great way to share hope wherever you go.

0
Restoring Hope Hoodie: Size X-Large item
Restoring Hope Hoodie: Size X-Large
$40

Stay cozy while making a difference. Our Restoring Hope Hoodie is made from a soft cotton-blend fleece with a front pocket and drawstring hood.

Every hoodie features the Restoring Hope logo and helps support our mission to bring books, resources, and hope to children in need.

  • Unisex fit
  • Front pouch pocket

Perfect for cool days, bike rides, or relaxing at home — and a great way to share hope wherever you go.

0
Restoring Hope Hoodie: Size 2X-Large item
Restoring Hope Hoodie: Size 2X-Large
$40

Stay cozy while making a difference. Our Restoring Hope Hoodie is made from a soft cotton-blend fleece with a front pocket and drawstring hood.

Every hoodie features the Restoring Hope logo and helps support our mission to bring books, resources, and hope to children in need.

  • Unisex fit
  • Front pouch pocket

Perfect for cool days, bike rides, or relaxing at home — and a great way to share hope wherever you go.

0
Restoring Hope Hoodie: Size 3X-Large item
Restoring Hope Hoodie: Size 3X-Large
$40

Stay cozy while making a difference. Our Restoring Hope Hoodie is made from a soft cotton-blend fleece with a front pocket and drawstring hood.

Every hoodie features the Restoring Hope logo and helps support our mission to bring books, resources, and hope to children in need.

  • Unisex fit
  • Front pouch pocket

Perfect for cool days, bike rides, or relaxing at home — and a great way to share hope wherever you go.

0
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size X-Small item
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size X-Small item
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size X-Small
$20
0
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size Small item
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size Small item
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size Small
$20
0
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size Medium item
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size Medium item
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size Medium
$20
0
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size Large item
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size Large item
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size Large
$20
0
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size X-Large item
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size X-Large item
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size X-Large
$20
0
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size 2X-Large item
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size 2X-Large item
Restoring Hope T-Shirt (2024 Edition): Size 2X-Large
$20
0
Water Bottle Sticker item
Water Bottle Sticker
$2
0
Socks (Pink) item
Socks (Pink)
$10
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