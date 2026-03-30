Restoring Hope: The Honorable Colin J. Witt Memorial Foundation's Shop

About this shop
No Act of Kindness No Matter How Small is Ever Wasted (Notecards)
Commemorative art prints and notecards specifically were created by ArtForce Iowa in honor of Colin, and are taken from the panels of the memorial art corridor on the Bill Riley Trail in his honor. Proceeds of these items specifically we would split with ArtForce again to their Transitions Program.
No Act of Kindness No Matter How Small is Ever Wasted (Print)
Commemorative art prints and notecards specifically were created by ArtForce Iowa in honor of Colin, and are taken from the panels of the memorial art corridor on the Bill Riley Trail in his honor. Proceeds of these items specifically we would split with ArtForce again to their Transitions Program.
Commemorative art prints and notecards specifically were created by ArtForce Iowa in honor of Colin, and are taken from the panels of the memorial art corridor on the Bill Riley Trail in his honor. Proceeds of these items specifically we would split with ArtForce again to their Transitions Program.
Stay cozy while making a difference. Our Restoring Hope Hoodie is made from a soft cotton-blend fleece with a front pocket and drawstring hood.
Every hoodie features the Restoring Hope logo and helps support our mission to bring books, resources, and hope to children in need.
Perfect for cool days, bike rides, or relaxing at home — and a great way to share hope wherever you go.
Stay cozy while making a difference. Our Restoring Hope Hoodie is made from a soft cotton-blend fleece with a front pocket and drawstring hood.
Every hoodie features the Restoring Hope logo and helps support our mission to bring books, resources, and hope to children in need.
Perfect for cool days, bike rides, or relaxing at home — and a great way to share hope wherever you go.
Stay cozy while making a difference. Our Restoring Hope Hoodie is made from a soft cotton-blend fleece with a front pocket and drawstring hood.
Every hoodie features the Restoring Hope logo and helps support our mission to bring books, resources, and hope to children in need.
Perfect for cool days, bike rides, or relaxing at home — and a great way to share hope wherever you go.
Stay cozy while making a difference. Our Restoring Hope Hoodie is made from a soft cotton-blend fleece with a front pocket and drawstring hood.
Every hoodie features the Restoring Hope logo and helps support our mission to bring books, resources, and hope to children in need.
Perfect for cool days, bike rides, or relaxing at home — and a great way to share hope wherever you go.
Stay cozy while making a difference. Our Restoring Hope Hoodie is made from a soft cotton-blend fleece with a front pocket and drawstring hood.
Every hoodie features the Restoring Hope logo and helps support our mission to bring books, resources, and hope to children in need.
Perfect for cool days, bike rides, or relaxing at home — and a great way to share hope wherever you go.
Stay cozy while making a difference. Our Restoring Hope Hoodie is made from a soft cotton-blend fleece with a front pocket and drawstring hood.
Every hoodie features the Restoring Hope logo and helps support our mission to bring books, resources, and hope to children in need.
Perfect for cool days, bike rides, or relaxing at home — and a great way to share hope wherever you go.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!