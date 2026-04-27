Restoring Lives 2026

• Recognition as Presenting Partner on all

marketing materials

• Speaking opportunity during the event

• Opportunity to present the Paul and

Deborah Coleman Award

• Two (2) tables reserved in your company name

• Option to provide 60 second branded video

or commercial

• Company logo with a direct link to your website

on event webpage

• Logo included on the front of the invitation

• Full-page ad in the event program

• Company logo on all signage at the event

• Prominent logo acknowledgement on

Maryhaven’s social media platforms