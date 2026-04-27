Restoring Lives 2026

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About this event
• Partner recognition on all marketing materials
• One (1) table in back half of venue reserved in your
company name
• Partner recognition on all marketing materials
• One (1) table reserved in your company name
• Company logo on event’s webpage
• Company logo on signage at the event
• Name acknowledgment of partnership on
Maryhaven’s social media platforms
• Recognition as Empowerment Partner on all marketing materials
• One (1) table reserved in your company name
• Company logo with a direct link to your website on event’s webpage
• Quarter-page ad in the event program
• Company logo on signage at the event
• Logo acknowledgment on Maryhaven’s social media platforms
• Recognition as Hope Partner on all marketing materials
• One (1) table reserved in your company name
• Option to provide 30 seconded branded video
or commercial
• Company logo with a direct link to your website
on event webpage
• Logo included on the event invitation
• Half-page ad in the event program
• Company logo on all signage at the event
• Logo acknowledgment on Maryhaven’s
social media platforms
• Recognition as Presenting Partner on all
marketing materials
• Speaking opportunity during the event
• Opportunity to present the Paul and
Deborah Coleman Award
• Two (2) tables reserved in your company name
• Option to provide 60 second branded video
or commercial
• Company logo with a direct link to your website
on event webpage
• Logo included on the front of the invitation
• Full-page ad in the event program
• Company logo on all signage at the event
• Prominent logo acknowledgement on
Maryhaven’s social media platforms
•Individual seating for event.
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