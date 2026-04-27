Maryhaven

Hosted by

Maryhaven

About this event

Restoring Lives 2026

401 N High St

Columbus, OH 43215, USA

Supporting Partner
$3,000

• Partner recognition on all marketing materials

• One (1) table in back half of venue reserved in your

company name

HEALING PARTNER
$5,000

• Partner recognition on all marketing materials

• One (1) table reserved in your company name

• Company logo on event’s webpage

• Company logo on signage at the event

• Name acknowledgment of partnership on

Maryhaven’s social media platforms

EMPOWERMENT PARTNER
$10,000

• Recognition as Empowerment Partner on all marketing materials

• One (1) table reserved in your company name

• Company logo with a direct link to your website on event’s webpage

• Quarter-page ad in the event program

• Company logo on signage at the event

• Logo acknowledgment on Maryhaven’s social media platforms

HOPE PARTNER
$15,000

• Recognition as Hope Partner on all marketing materials

• One (1) table reserved in your company name

• Option to provide 30 seconded branded video

or commercial

• Company logo with a direct link to your website

on event webpage

• Logo included on the event invitation

• Half-page ad in the event program

• Company logo on all signage at the event

• Logo acknowledgment on Maryhaven’s

social media platforms

PRESENTING PARTNER
$25,000

• Recognition as Presenting Partner on all

marketing materials

• Speaking opportunity during the event

• Opportunity to present the Paul and

Deborah Coleman Award

• Two (2) tables reserved in your company name

• Option to provide 60 second branded video

or commercial

• Company logo with a direct link to your website

on event webpage

• Logo included on the front of the invitation

• Full-page ad in the event program

• Company logo on all signage at the event

• Prominent logo acknowledgement on

Maryhaven’s social media platforms

Individual Ticket
$125

•Individual seating for event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!