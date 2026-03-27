We GROW Collabo 23 (Grow Collaboration)

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We GROW Collabo 23 (Grow Collaboration)

About this event

Restoring The Imagination Live Magic Show

1407 LA-311

Schriever, LA 70395, USA

General Admission
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes admission for 1 child and 1 adult to the Restoring the Imagination LIVE Magic Show. ✔ Hands-on activities ✔ LIVE magic show ✔ Refreshments included

✔ Interactive magic storytelling experience (kids participate in the story!)


2 kid Admission Bundle
$45

Includes admission for 2 children and 1 adult to the Restoring the Imagination LIVE Magic Show. ✔ Hands-on activities ✔ LIVE magic show ✔ Refreshments included

✔ Interactive magic storytelling experience (kids participate in the story!)


3 Kid Admission Bundle
$60

Includes admission for 3 children 1 adult to the Restoring the Imagination LIVE Magic Show. ✔ Hands-on activities ✔ LIVE magic show ✔ Refreshments included ✔ Interactive magic storytelling experience (kids participate in the story!)

Additional Adult Admission
$10

One Adult Entry (One Parent Free Per Family).

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