About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes admission for 1 child and 1 adult to the Restoring the Imagination LIVE Magic Show. ✔ Hands-on activities ✔ LIVE magic show ✔ Refreshments included
✔ Interactive magic storytelling experience (kids participate in the story!)
Includes admission for 2 children and 1 adult to the Restoring the Imagination LIVE Magic Show. ✔ Hands-on activities ✔ LIVE magic show ✔ Refreshments included
✔ Interactive magic storytelling experience (kids participate in the story!)
Includes admission for 3 children 1 adult to the Restoring the Imagination LIVE Magic Show. ✔ Hands-on activities ✔ LIVE magic show ✔ Refreshments included ✔ Interactive magic storytelling experience (kids participate in the story!)
One Adult Entry (One Parent Free Per Family).
$
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