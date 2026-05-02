Retail Vendor - Harambee Ujima Black Arts and Culture Festival

About this event
Bring your own setup (Tent, table, electricity)
MUST VEND 2 DAYS - July 31-Aug 1, 2026 - TENT AND TABLE PROVIDED
ELECTRICITY IS NOT INCLUDED, BUT YOU CAN BRING YOUR OWN ELECTRICITY IF NECESSARY
Bring your own setup (Tent, table, electricity)
NOTE - This selection is for one day only- August 1 - you will not be permitted on July 31.
Information vendors are invited to participate at no cost. Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs, tents, and any additional setup materials needed for their space. This opportunity is ideal for organizations, community groups, and service providers looking to share resources, raise awareness, and engage directly with attendees.
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