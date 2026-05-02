A vibrant banner for the 58th Annual Harambee Ujima Black Arts & Culture Festival in Pittsburgh, PA, features bold text and colorful African-inspired patterns.
Harambee Ujima

Hosted by

Harambee Ujima

About this event

Retail Vendor - Harambee Ujima Black Arts and Culture Festival

708 N Homewood Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15208, USA

Full Event, July 31-Aug 1, 2026 - Bring your own Setup
$100

Bring your own setup (Tent, table, electricity)

2 Days ONLY - Harambee Markets - Shared Vendor Spaces
$125

MUST VEND 2 DAYS - July 31-Aug 1, 2026 - TENT AND TABLE PROVIDED

ELECTRICITY IS NOT INCLUDED, BUT YOU CAN BRING YOUR OWN ELECTRICITY IF NECESSARY

1 DAY ONLY - SATURDAY AUG 1, 2026 - BRING YOUR OWN SETUP
$75

Bring your own setup (Tent, table, electricity)

NOTE - This selection is for one day only- August 1 - you will not be permitted on July 31.

Information Vendor Registration
Free

Information vendors are invited to participate at no cost. Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs, tents, and any additional setup materials needed for their space. This opportunity is ideal for organizations, community groups, and service providers looking to share resources, raise awareness, and engage directly with attendees.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!