Sol Temple Consciousness Center

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Sol Temple Consciousness Center

About this event

Retreat School

Quad Cabin
$2,700

10 left!

Share a cabin with three other future retreat leaders.
All-inclusive - Curriculum, lodging, meals, ground transportation, Island Excursion, Hawaiian Cultural Experience, and more

Double Cabin
$3,100

10 left!

Share a cabin with one other future retreat leader.
All-inclusive - Curriculum, lodging, meals, ground transportation, Island Excursion, Hawaiian Cultural Experience, and more

Private Cabin
$3,500

10 left!

A private cabin for yourself.
All-inclusive - Curriculum, lodging, meals, ground transportation, Island Excursion, Hawaiian Cultural Experience, and more.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!