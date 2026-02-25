Retro Con Ritmo: Shake, Rattle, & Raise - Sponsorship Packages

Find your thrill — your sponsorship keeps the excitement going and the community thriving.

• Named Fats Domino/Blueberry Hill Sponsor for the event.

• Recognition in the 2025-26 MWCDO Annual Report.

• Quarter-page advertisement in the event program.

• Logo on all marketing materials for the event.

• 4 Passes to the event.

• Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors.

• Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.

• Record Display on the Alan Freed Wall of Fame.



