Metro West Community Development Organization

Hosted by

Metro West Community Development Organization

About this event

Retro Con Ritmo: Shake, Rattle, & Raise - Sponsorship Packages

2187 W 14th St

Cleveland, OH 44113, USA

Elvis Presley/Heartbreak Hotel - 6 VIP Tickets
$10,000

The king of the evening — your investment sets the stage for the event's success and community impact.
• Named Elvis Presley/Heartbreak Hotel Sponsor at event.

• Recognition in the 2025-26 MWCDO Annual Report.

• Full-page advertisement in the event program.

• Logo on all marketing materials.

• 6 VIP Passes to the event.

• Special verbal recognition at event.

• Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors.

• Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.

• Diamond Record Display on the Alan Freed Wall of Fame.


Chuck Berry/Johnny B. Goode - 4 VIP Passes
$7,500

A rockin' investment in community growth and transformation.
• Named Chuck Berry/Johnny B. Goode Sponsor at the event.

• Recognition in the 2025-26 MWCDO Annual Report.

• Full-page advertisement in the event program.

• Logo on all marketing materials for the event.

• 4 VIP Passes to the event.

• Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors.

• Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.

• Platinum Record Display on the Alan Freed Wall of Fame.


Little Richard/Tutti Frutti - 6 regular passes
$5,000

Wop-bop-a-loo-bop — a big investment amplifying community initiatives.

• Named Little Richard/Tutti Frutti Sponsor for the event.

• Recognition in the 2025-26 MWCDO Annual Report.

• Half-page advertisement in the event program.

• Logo on all marketing materials for the event.

• 6 Passes to the event.

• Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors.

• Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.

• Gold Record Display on the Alan Freed Wall of Fame.


Fats Domino/Blueberry Hill - 4 Regular Passes
$1,000

Find your thrill — your sponsorship keeps the excitement going and the community thriving.

• Named Fats Domino/Blueberry Hill Sponsor for the event.

• Recognition in the 2025-26 MWCDO Annual Report.

• Quarter-page advertisement in the event program.

• Logo on all marketing materials for the event.

• 4 Passes to the event.

• Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors.

• Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.

• Record Display on the Alan Freed Wall of Fame.


Ritchie Valens/La Bamba - 2 Regular Passes
$500

Bring the rhythm — your sponsorship keeps guests engaged and the night energized.
• Named Ritchie Valens/La Bamba Sponsor for the event.

• Recognition in the 2025-26 MWCDO Annual Report.

• Recognition in the event program.

• Logo on all marketing materials for the event.

• 2 Passes to the event.

• Logo on all event banners and signage.

• Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.

• Record Display on the Alan Freed Wall of Fame.


Add a donation for Metro West Community Development Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!