Retro Con Ritmo: Shake, Rattle, & Raise - Sponsorship Packages

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About this event
The king of the evening — your investment sets the stage for the event's success and community impact.
• Named Elvis Presley/Heartbreak Hotel Sponsor at event.
• Recognition in the 2025-26 MWCDO Annual Report.
• Full-page advertisement in the event program.
• Logo on all marketing materials.
• 6 VIP Passes to the event.
• Special verbal recognition at event.
• Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors.
• Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.
• Diamond Record Display on the Alan Freed Wall of Fame.
A rockin' investment in community growth and transformation.
• Named Chuck Berry/Johnny B. Goode Sponsor at the event.
• Recognition in the 2025-26 MWCDO Annual Report.
• Full-page advertisement in the event program.
• Logo on all marketing materials for the event.
• 4 VIP Passes to the event.
• Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors.
• Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.
• Platinum Record Display on the Alan Freed Wall of Fame.
Wop-bop-a-loo-bop — a big investment amplifying community initiatives.
• Named Little Richard/Tutti Frutti Sponsor for the event.
• Recognition in the 2025-26 MWCDO Annual Report.
• Half-page advertisement in the event program.
• Logo on all marketing materials for the event.
• 6 Passes to the event.
• Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors.
• Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.
• Gold Record Display on the Alan Freed Wall of Fame.
Find your thrill — your sponsorship keeps the excitement going and the community thriving.
• Named Fats Domino/Blueberry Hill Sponsor for the event.
• Recognition in the 2025-26 MWCDO Annual Report.
• Quarter-page advertisement in the event program.
• Logo on all marketing materials for the event.
• 4 Passes to the event.
• Logo on all event banners, signage, and monitors.
• Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.
• Record Display on the Alan Freed Wall of Fame.
Bring the rhythm — your sponsorship keeps guests engaged and the night energized.
• Named Ritchie Valens/La Bamba Sponsor for the event.
• Recognition in the 2025-26 MWCDO Annual Report.
• Recognition in the event program.
• Logo on all marketing materials for the event.
• 2 Passes to the event.
• Logo on all event banners and signage.
• Mention on MWCDO social media (FB, IG, & LinkedIn) postings for the event.
• Record Display on the Alan Freed Wall of Fame.
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