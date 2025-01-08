Casa of Central Virginia
Retro Rewind: CASA '80s Party
2307 Lakeside Dr
Lynchburg, VA 24501, USA
General Admission Ticket
$65
This individual ticket includes admission into the event, food buffet access, and 1 drink ticket. (Must be 21+ to attend)
This individual ticket includes admission into the event, food buffet access, and 1 drink ticket. (Must be 21+ to attend)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Couples Ticket - General Admission
$120
This couple's ticket includes 2 admissions into the event, food buffet access, and 2 drink tickets. (Must be 21+ to attend)
This couple's ticket includes 2 admissions into the event, food buffet access, and 2 drink tickets. (Must be 21+ to attend)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout