Reignite Faith in Your Loved Ones

🌟Join us for a transformative conference featuring keynote speaker Tim Staples and guest speaker Cyndi Peterson designed to equip you with the tools and insights to bring your loved ones back to the truth and beauty of the Catholic faith. Included is a healing service by Fr. Michael Barry, SS.CC. Seats are limited. Don't miss this opportunity! Saturday, March 29, 2025 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Cultural Center at Christ Cathedral 12141 Lewis St, Garden Grove, CA 92840

🌟Join us for a transformative conference featuring keynote speaker Tim Staples and guest speaker Cyndi Peterson designed to equip you with the tools and insights to bring your loved ones back to the truth and beauty of the Catholic faith. Included is a healing service by Fr. Michael Barry, SS.CC. Seats are limited. Don't miss this opportunity! Saturday, March 29, 2025 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Cultural Center at Christ Cathedral 12141 Lewis St, Garden Grove, CA 92840

More details...