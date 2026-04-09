Return Strong!

Offered by

Return Strong!

About the memberships

Return Strong Collective: Become a Member

Community Member
$5

Renews monthly

Stay connected and informed with member-only emails, newsletters, and virtual education sessions. Participate in surveys and priority-setting polls, and access public events with priority registration. Designed for impacted individuals, families, students, and allies.

Engaged Membership
$15

Renews monthly

All Community Member benefits plus deeper learning and engagement: advocacy and policy training, eligibility for committees and workgroups, quarterly member briefings, and one annual individual advocacy consultation.

Advocacy Membership
$35

Renews monthly

All Engaged Member benefits plus up to three individual advocacy consultations per year, priority access to small-group advocacy sessions, early access to reports and research, and opportunities to provide input on campaign strategy.

Leadership Membership
$75

Renews monthly

All Advocacy Member benefits plus strategic roundtables with staff and guest experts, priority invitations to in-person or hybrid events, Leadership Circle briefings, and optional recognition in annual reports and materials.

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