Return Strong Collective: Become a Member

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Stay connected and informed with member-only emails, newsletters, and virtual education sessions. Participate in surveys and priority-setting polls, and access public events with priority registration. Designed for impacted individuals, families, students, and allies.
Renews monthly
All Community Member benefits plus deeper learning and engagement: advocacy and policy training, eligibility for committees and workgroups, quarterly member briefings, and one annual individual advocacy consultation.
Renews monthly
All Engaged Member benefits plus up to three individual advocacy consultations per year, priority access to small-group advocacy sessions, early access to reports and research, and opportunities to provide input on campaign strategy.
Renews monthly
All Advocacy Member benefits plus strategic roundtables with staff and guest experts, priority invitations to in-person or hybrid events, Leadership Circle briefings, and optional recognition in annual reports and materials.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!