The Encounter: Return to Junaluska 2026

About this event
Thursday and Friday evenings at 6:30pm; Friday and Saturday mornings at 8:00am; Friday at 10:00am; Saturday at 11:00am - there is no cost to register for this event!
This donation allows someone who is desperately seeking an Encounter with Jesus to get in the room! Your sponsorship will cover their travel, lodging and meals for the event.
This donation allows someone who needs transportation assistance from Rocky Mount to Junaluska to get on the bus!
This purchase allows anyone staying off-site to join us for meals during the event. Meals included: Thursday dinner; Friday breakfast, lunch and dinner; Saturday breakfast. If you are staying at The Terrace or Lambuth Inn at Lake Junaluska, and you booked with the Deborah Unmuted group, your hotel reservation cost will include the meal ticket.
This donation sponsors a television spot for 30 days.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!