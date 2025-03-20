Luau Luau Reunion 2025

7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy

Buford, GA 30518, USA

Donation with admission at Tiger Level
$1,200

Admission of one person or a couple, along with all the privileges of the Tiger Level donation.

Tiger Level Guest
free

Admission for a second person is included with the Tiger Level donation.

Donation with admission at Maroon Level
$500

Admission is for one person, with all the privileges of the Maroon Level donation.

Maroon Donor-Guest
$230

Admits one person paying General admission as a a guest of the Maroon Donor

General admission-Full Package
$230

Admission of one person to all events and 1 shirt included

BOD Admission
$100

Directors & Friends of the BOD

White Level Donation
$50

Donations of $50 to $499 do not include admission. Please add a contribution to your admission purchase for a full package or single event.

Family Outing-Only
$100

Admits one person to Saturday Cookout only

Saturday Evening Dance Only
$100

Admits one person to Saturday Sock Hop only

Sunday Morning Worship Only
free

Admits one person to te worship only at no charge but must attend one of the paid events

Sunday Brunch-Only
$100

Admits one person toSunday afternoon brunch only

Reunion Cap
$35

Reunon 2025 logod maroon cap

Additional Shirt
$35

Each complete package purchase includes one shirt. Buyers have the option to purchase additional shirts if desired.

Additional Tote Bags
$5

Each complete package purchase includes one tote bag. Buyers have the option to purchase additional bags if desired.

Full Page Ad/Commemoration
$100

Full 8.5 X 11" Page Ad/Commemoration in Reunion Book

3/4 od a 8.5" page Ad/Commemoration
$75

3/4 of an 8.5" page Ad/Commemoration in Reunion Program

1/2 of an 8.5 X 11" page Ad/Commemoration
$50

1/2 of an 8.5" X 11' page Ad/Commemoration in Reunion Program

Business Card sized Ad/Commemoration
$25

Business Card-sized Ad/Commemoration in Reunion Program

