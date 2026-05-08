Offered by

NHS Class of 2005

About this shop

Cheers to 20 + 1 Homecoming Reunion Weekend

~ SHIPPING OPTION ~
$10

Class Hoodie will ship out one week prior to the reunion Luxe Gala Event.


ALL SALES ARE FINAL - NO REFUND

0
School Tour: Friday, October 9th item
School Tour: Friday, October 9th
Free

A walk down memory lane! Join us as we reimagine the halls that gave us 4 years of memories!


Please RSVP so that we can get a head out.


Location: Neptune High School, 55 Neptune Blvd NJ, 07753


Time: 4pm

0
Mixer: Friday, October 9th item
Mixer: Friday, October 9th
Free

Let's mix & mingle. Wind down and join us as we start the reunion weekend off right!!! Bring friends, family and even other Scarlet Fliers!


Food and drinks will be available for individual purchase.


Please RSVP so that we can get a head out.


Location: Baseline Social 675 Oceanport Wy, Oceanport, NJ 07757 (Fort Monmouth Base)


Time: 6pm - until

0
Homecoming Game: Saturday, October 10th item
Homecoming Game: Saturday, October 10th
Free

Go Fliers!!! Lets show that RED & BLACK pride and join the Homecoming festivities - Parade and Football Game.


Purchase tickets at the game.


Please RSVP so that we can get a head out.


Game Location: Memorial Athletic Complex 621 Highland Avenue, Neptune, NJ (behind Summerfield Elementary School)


Game Time: 1:00pm

0
Luxe Gala: Saturday, October 10th item
Luxe Gala: Saturday, October 10th
$125
Available until Sep 28

Location: Sheraton Eatontown 6 Industrial Way, Eatontown, NJ 07724


Attire: Formal Affair > Men - Suits / Women - Gowns


Time: 7:00pm-11:00pm Premium Open Bar from 7:00pm-8:00pm


ALL SALES ARE FINAL - NO REFUND

0
Luxe Gala Installment 1 of 3 item
Luxe Gala Installment 1 of 3
$50
Available until Jun 30

Select this option to make 3 monthly payments (June $50, July $40, August $35) vs paying in full.


Location: Sheraton Eatontown 6 Industrial Way, Eatontown, NJ 07724


Attire: Formal Affair > Men - Suits / Women - Gowns


Time: 7:00pm-11:00pm Premium Open Bar from 7:00pm-8:00pm


ALL SALES ARE FINAL - NO REFUND

0
Farewell Brunch: Sunday, October 11th Rock Your Class Hoodie item
Farewell Brunch: Sunday, October 11th Rock Your Class Hoodie
$1,000

DETAILS FORTHCOMING...STAY TUNED


Price: TBD


Location: TBD


Attire: Rock your Class Hoodie!


Time: TBD


ALL SALES ARE FINAL - NO REFUND

0
Class Hoodie item
Class Hoodie
$40
Available until Sep 10

Pickup or Ship

Pickup: At the Luxe Gala Event on Saturday, October 10th.


Ship: Please select Shipping Option on top. Hoodie will ship one week prior to the Luxe Gala Event.


Rock your Class Hoodie at the Farewell Brunch!


ALL SALES ARE FINAL - NO REFUND

Class Hoodie item
Class Hoodie
$45
Available until Sep 10

Pickup or Ship

Pickup: At the Luxe Gala Event on Saturday, October 10th.


Ship: Please select Shipping Option on top. Hoodie will ship one week prior to the Luxe Gala Event.


Rock your Class Hoodie at the Farewell Brunch!


ALL SALES ARE FINAL - NO REFUND

Add a donation for NHS Class of 2005

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