Cheers to 20 + 1 Homecoming Reunion Weekend

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Class Hoodie will ship out one week prior to the reunion Luxe Gala Event.
ALL SALES ARE FINAL - NO REFUND
A walk down memory lane! Join us as we reimagine the halls that gave us 4 years of memories!
Please RSVP so that we can get a head out.
Location: Neptune High School, 55 Neptune Blvd NJ, 07753
Time: 4pm
Let's mix & mingle. Wind down and join us as we start the reunion weekend off right!!! Bring friends, family and even other Scarlet Fliers!
Food and drinks will be available for individual purchase.
Please RSVP so that we can get a head out.
Location: Baseline Social 675 Oceanport Wy, Oceanport, NJ 07757 (Fort Monmouth Base)
Time: 6pm - until
Go Fliers!!! Lets show that RED & BLACK pride and join the Homecoming festivities - Parade and Football Game.
Purchase tickets at the game.
Please RSVP so that we can get a head out.
Game Location: Memorial Athletic Complex 621 Highland Avenue, Neptune, NJ (behind Summerfield Elementary School)
Game Time: 1:00pm
Location: Sheraton Eatontown 6 Industrial Way, Eatontown, NJ 07724
Attire: Formal Affair > Men - Suits / Women - Gowns
Time: 7:00pm-11:00pm Premium Open Bar from 7:00pm-8:00pm
ALL SALES ARE FINAL - NO REFUND
Select this option to make 3 monthly payments (June $50, July $40, August $35) vs paying in full.
Location: Sheraton Eatontown 6 Industrial Way, Eatontown, NJ 07724
Attire: Formal Affair > Men - Suits / Women - Gowns
Time: 7:00pm-11:00pm Premium Open Bar from 7:00pm-8:00pm
ALL SALES ARE FINAL - NO REFUND
DETAILS FORTHCOMING...STAY TUNED
Price: TBD
Location: TBD
Attire: Rock your Class Hoodie!
Time: TBD
ALL SALES ARE FINAL - NO REFUND
Pickup or Ship
Pickup: At the Luxe Gala Event on Saturday, October 10th.
Ship: Please select Shipping Option on top. Hoodie will ship one week prior to the Luxe Gala Event.
Rock your Class Hoodie at the Farewell Brunch!
ALL SALES ARE FINAL - NO REFUND
Pickup or Ship
Pickup: At the Luxe Gala Event on Saturday, October 10th.
Ship: Please select Shipping Option on top. Hoodie will ship one week prior to the Luxe Gala Event.
Rock your Class Hoodie at the Farewell Brunch!
ALL SALES ARE FINAL - NO REFUND
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