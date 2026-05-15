Andover Center for History and Culture

Hosted by

Andover Center for History and Culture

About this event

Rev 250 Program Sponsorship

1776 Circle
$2,500

Your business logo or name on printed materials including postcards, flyers, posters, and banners at the History Center and Andover Day; logo and link on website and social media platforms; eblasts to 2,100 contacts; recognition at all sponsored events

Liberty Circle
$1,000

Your business logo or name  on printed materials including flyers, posters, and banners at the History Center and Andover Day; logo and link on website and social media platforms; eblasts to 2,100 contacts; recognition at select events

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Minuteman Circle
$500

Your business logo or name on printed materials including posters and banners at the History Center and Andover Day; logo and link on website and social media platforms; select number of eblasts to 2,100 contacts

Patriot Circle
$250

Your business logo or name  on banners at the History Center and Andover Day; logo and link on website and social media platforms; select number of eblasts to 2,100 contacts

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!