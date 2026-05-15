Rev 250 Program Sponsorship

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About this event
Your business logo or name on printed materials including postcards, flyers, posters, and banners at the History Center and Andover Day; logo and link on website and social media platforms; eblasts to 2,100 contacts; recognition at all sponsored events
Your business logo or name on printed materials including flyers, posters, and banners at the History Center and Andover Day; logo and link on website and social media platforms; eblasts to 2,100 contacts; recognition at select events
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Your business logo or name on printed materials including posters and banners at the History Center and Andover Day; logo and link on website and social media platforms; select number of eblasts to 2,100 contacts
Your business logo or name on banners at the History Center and Andover Day; logo and link on website and social media platforms; select number of eblasts to 2,100 contacts
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!