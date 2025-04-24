THE PASTORAL INSTALLATION OF THE REVEREND COURTNEY D. MEADOWS - SOUVENIR BOOK SPONSORSHIP AND ADS

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Back cover of Souvenir Book and Digital Signage
Gold Sponsor
$750
Front or Back Inside Cover of Souvenir Book and Digital Signage
Silver Sponsor
$500
Full Page in Souvenir Book and Digital Signage
Bronze Sponsor
$250
Full Page in Souvenir Book and Digital Signage
Full Page Souvenir Book Ad
$150
Half Page Souvenir Book Ad
$100
Quarter Page Souvenir Book Ad
$50
Business Card Souvenir Ad
$25
Souvenir Book Patron's List
$10
