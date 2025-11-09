Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership & Service Weekend

• Prominent logo placement as sponsor on all event materials, programs, screens/monitors, website, and signage • Logo placement on all Dr. MLK United Way of the National Capital Area & Howard Bison Day of Service T-shirts given to each volunteer

• On-stage 2-minute Sponsor Comments at Dr. MLK Service Activity and Unfinished Legacy Dinner • Complimentary attendance for 16 for the Dr. MLK Service Activity, with special sponsor nametags Including:

▪ (2) VIP Tables of 8 at the Unfinished Legacy Dinner plus Head Coach KB seated at one table at a member of the coaching staff or player of your choice of the Howard Men’s Basketball Team seated at the other table

▪ (4) Courtside Seats to the MLK Classic on 1/19 (Howard vs. Morehouse)

▪ (12) Reserved seats to the MLK Classic on 1/19 (Howard vs. Morehouse)

• Recognition on United Way of the National Capital Area’s website

• VIP Meet & Greet with the Howard University Men's Basketball Team with Group photo

• Tabling opportunity at the Unfinished Legacy Dinner • On Court or in-game recognition at the MLK Classic on 1/19 (Howard vs. Morehouse)

• Tabling opportunity at the MLK Classic on 1/19 (Howard vs. Morehouse)