Calvary Baptist Church of Morristown

Hosted by

Calvary Baptist Church of Morristown

About this event

Pastor Carter's 35th Anniversary Celebration

62 Chelsea Piers

New York, NY 10011, USA

Boatride Ticket
$125

Ticket includes entry on boat, dinner and entertainment.

Boatride Ticket - Installment Plan
$42

Ticket includes entry on boat, dinner and entertainment.


This option offers 3 installment payments:

Payment 1: $42

Payment 2: $42

Payment 3: $42

Boatride Ticket w Transportation
$150

This ticket option includes transportation to/from NYC, entry on boat, dinner and entertainment.

Boatride Ticket w Transportation - Installment Plan
$50

This ticket option includes transportation to/from NYC, entry on boat, dinner and entertainment.


This option offers 3 installment payments:

Payment 1: $50

Payment 2: $50

Payment 3: $50

Add a donation for Calvary Baptist Church of Morristown

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