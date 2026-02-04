Pastor Carter's 35th Anniversary Celebration

About this event
Ticket includes entry on boat, dinner and entertainment.
Ticket includes entry on boat, dinner and entertainment.
This option offers 3 installment payments:
Payment 1: $42
Payment 2: $42
Payment 3: $42
This ticket option includes transportation to/from NYC, entry on boat, dinner and entertainment.
This ticket option includes transportation to/from NYC, entry on boat, dinner and entertainment.
This option offers 3 installment payments:
Payment 1: $50
Payment 2: $50
Payment 3: $50
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