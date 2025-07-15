Veterans Resource & Support Task Force

Hosted by

Veterans Resource & Support Task Force

About this event

Rev Up Car Show

4000 Lancaster Dr NE

Salem, OR 97305, USA

General Admission W/O Suggested Donation
Free

Can't donate! No worries! We're just so glad you can be here! Let us know if we can be of assistance to you and your family!

General Admission
$5

Grants entry to the Car Show with your generous donation!

Civilian Car Registration
$30

This gets you into the car show, a T-shirt, and a chance to win a trophy!

Military Car Registration
$20

Got that DD-214? We know you earn'd that! This gets you and your vehicle into the car show, a T-shirt, and chance to win a trophy!

Add a donation for Veterans Resource & Support Task Force

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!